VRWorks SDK Release v2.2 Highlights

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks SDK for game and application developers along with the GeForce driver version 375.86.

The VRWorks SDK contains NVIDIA's APIs, samples and documentation for Virtual Reality application and headset developers.

The driver is available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release Highlights

Added DirectX 12 support for Single Pass Stereo and Lens Matched Shading for Pascal based GPUs. Includes sample application demonstrating interoperability between Vulkan & DX11. More details on Vulkan-DX interoperability & the extensions used in the sample application here: https://developer.nvidia.com/getting-vulkan-ready-vr OpenGL VR SLI sample updated to use new GL_NV_gpu_multicast extension

