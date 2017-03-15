VRWorks SDK 2.3 Now Available

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks SDK for application and headset developers along with the GeForce driver version 378.78.

The driver is available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release Highlights:

Added samples demonstrating the following new functionality under Vulkan: Direct Mode on Linux Note : Linux driver 375.27.13 or later required for Direct Mode Vulkan functionality is available at https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver VR SLI Single Pass Stereo Lens Matched Shading Note : Vulkan extensions for VR SLI, Single Pass Stereo and Lens Matched Shading are currently released in experimental form and should not be used in production code. The sample applications and the extensions require the usage of driver 377.07 or later. For more information on Vulkan extensions and driver download, refer to: https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver

Improved multi-adapter constant buffer creation and stability related fixes for VR SLI

Notes:

Unless specified otherwise in the notes above, all the other SDK functionality requires the usage of 378.78 driver

Please reach out to us at vrsupport@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.