UCF includes a set of low-code design tools to create, configure, and package applications for cloud deployment.



Designs are visualized as a graph of data processing nodes. Using drag and drop operations, you can quickly create and combine these nodes to build powerful applications that incorporate different AI modalities, graphics, and other processing functions. Design rules and other validation checks built into the IDE ensure that UCF applications are correct-by-construction.



Once complete, you can package UCF applications into containers and easily deploy them on the cloud or on-prem using Helm charts.