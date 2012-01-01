Key Graphics Features of VRWorks

VRWorks enables a new level of presence by delivering physically realistic visuals, haptics, and simulated environments in virtual reality. This suite of APIs and libraries enhances advanced VR performance for both application developers and headset manufacturers.



For application developers, VRWorks increases rendering efficiency and image quality with features like Variable Rate Shading (VRS), Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS), and Multi-View Rendering (MVR) for wide FOV displays. It also unlocks maximum performance through multi-GPU capabilities through VR-SLI and Vulkan XR support.



For HMD manufacturers, it provides optimized, plug-and-play hardware support through a collection of APIs. Key features include Direct Mode to reduce latency and Display Stream Compression (DSC) to support next-generation, high-resolution HMDs.



These tools offer easy integration and extensive support for multiple graphics APIs, enabling the delivery of superior, more performant, and responsive VR experiences.