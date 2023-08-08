NVIDIA CloudXR Suite

The NVIDIA CloudXR™ Suite—combined with the power of NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS)—enables XR applications to stream high-fidelity extended reality (XR) to Android and iOS devices over performant networks. By dynamically adjusting to network conditions, CloudXR maximizes image quality and frame rates to power next-level, wireless AR and VR experiences.

How It Works

With the CloudXR Suite, extended reality (XR) content can be streamed over wired or wireless networks to any tethered or untethered thin client device.


The CloudXR Suite contains the following components:


  • Essentials: Provides the streaming layer, complete with new improvements such as L4S optimizations, QoS algorithms, and enhanced logging tools.
  • Client Extensions: This Unity plug-in allows developers to build custom CloudXR client applications with Unity development tools.
  • Server Extensions: Includes a compilable OpenXR runtime based on the Monado Open Source OpenXR runtime.

Benefits

Untethered XR Device Experience

High-fidelity, immersive VR applications typically require a restrictive tethered HMD. NVIDIA CloudXR allows VR users to move to wireless HMDs without any noticeable degradation in the VR experience.

Growing Wireless Ecosystem


Beyond the multitude of cellular phones and tablets, there are several OEMs working on 5G- and wifi-enabled VR all-in-one HMDs.

Streaming of Any OpenVR Application

The CloudXR streaming stack provides developers with a flexible high-performance cloud instance to stream even the most demanding immersive experiences.

AR Support


The CloudXR server application even supports streaming VR content to AR phones/tablets by adding an alpha channel to blend rendered content with live camera streams.

Supported Devices


Head Mounted Displays

OpenVR-capable HMDs tethered to NVIDIA Pascal™, Turing™, or Ampere™-based GPU:


HTC VIVE

  • HTC VIVE
  • HTC VIVE Pro
  • HTC VIVE Pro Eye

    • Valve

  • Valve Index

    • Untethered Android-based devices:


    HTC VIVE

  • HTC VIVE Focus 3

    • Meta Quest

  • Meta Quest
  • Meta Quest 2
  • Meta Quest Pro

    • Pico

  • Pico Neo 3
  • Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye
  • Pico Neo 4
  • Pico Neo 4 Enterprise

    • XREAL

  • XREAL Air


    • Mobile Devices

  • Google ARCore supported devices
  • Apple Augmented Reality supported devices

    • Device-Specific CloudXR Client Application Packages (APKs)


    HMD partners wishing to support CloudXR can use the CloudXR Client SDK to create a device-specific APK.

    Supported Cloud Service Providers


    CloudXR is available on the following cloud service provider marketplaces:


    NVIDIA Partner Network cloud service providers:


    CloudXR News

    NVIDIA Makes Extended-Reality Streaming More Scalable, Customizable for Enterprises and Developers

    Using the CloudXR Suite, creative and technical professionals can experience high-fidelity, immersive virtual experiences on mobile XR devices from anywhere, and with comparable performance to tethered VR experiences.

    Building XR Applications on PC for High-Quality Graphics

    Using the cloud and professional GPUs, you can generate realistic graphics for immersive environments. NVIDIA CloudXR delivers the best of both worlds, including enhanced mobility and the power of NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

    Dialed Into 5G: Latest Release of NVIDIA CloudXR Brings Enhanced Flexibility and Scalability for XR Deployment

    CloudXR 4.0 introduces new APIs that deliver enhanced flexibility for server and client application development. Developers now have the option to use the cloud, 5G Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and on-premises servers as the distribution points for XR experiences.

    Additional Resources


    Streaming Immersive 3D Design and Character Creation with NVIDIA CloudXR

    3D character artists use Masterpiece Studio to immersively work face-to-face with their creations, entirely in VR. By leveraging CloudXR and the Google Cloud Platform, those artists can now realize their visions from anywhere in the world.

    Solution Brief: The Challenge of Enterprise XR

    Creative and technical professionals use an immersive visual computing platform to imagine, design, and build everything from office buildings to airplanes to feature films. Leveraging virtual and augmented reality, those professionals are now gaining deeper insights into their digital creations.

    XR Sessions On Demand

    Explore the latest in XR from NVIDIA’s GTC 2021. Watch a selection of the on-demand sessions and hear how HTC, Innoactive, Horizon Productions, Wevr and others are leveraging NVIDIA solutions like CloudXR, RTXGI, VRWorks and Omniverse to push the limits of XR development.

