NVIDIA CloudXR Suite
The NVIDIA CloudXR™ Suite—combined with the power of NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS)—enables XR applications to stream high-fidelity extended reality (XR) to Android and iOS devices over performant networks. By dynamically adjusting to network conditions, CloudXR maximizes image quality and frame rates to power next-level, wireless AR and VR experiences.
How It Works
With the CloudXR Suite, extended reality (XR) content can be streamed over wired or wireless networks to any tethered or untethered thin client device.
The CloudXR Suite contains the following components:
- Essentials: Provides the streaming layer, complete with new improvements such as L4S optimizations, QoS algorithms, and enhanced logging tools.
- Client Extensions: This Unity plug-in allows developers to build custom CloudXR client applications with Unity development tools.
- Server Extensions: Includes a compilable OpenXR runtime based on the Monado Open Source OpenXR runtime.
Benefits
Untethered XR Device Experience
High-fidelity, immersive VR applications typically require a restrictive tethered HMD. NVIDIA CloudXR allows VR users to move to wireless HMDs without any noticeable degradation in the VR experience.
Growing Wireless Ecosystem
Beyond the multitude of cellular phones and tablets, there are several OEMs working on 5G- and wifi-enabled VR all-in-one HMDs.
Streaming of Any OpenVR Application
The CloudXR streaming stack provides developers with a flexible high-performance cloud instance to stream even the most demanding immersive experiences.
AR Support
The CloudXR server application even supports streaming VR content to AR phones/tablets by adding an alpha channel to blend rendered content with live camera streams.
Supported Devices
Head Mounted Displays
OpenVR-capable HMDs tethered to NVIDIA Pascal™, Turing™, or Ampere™-based GPU:
HTC VIVE
Valve
Untethered Android-based devices:
HTC VIVE
Meta Quest
Pico
XREAL
Mobile Devices
Device-Specific CloudXR Client Application Packages (APKs)
HMD partners wishing to support CloudXR can use the CloudXR Client SDK to create a device-specific APK.
Supported Cloud Service Providers
CloudXR is available on the following cloud service provider marketplaces:
NVIDIA Partner Network cloud service providers:
