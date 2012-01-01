CUDA-X for Data Science

CUDA-X™ is a collection of highly optimized, domain-specific libraries built on CUDA™ that includes a suite of open source libraries for accelerated data science. With 100+ integrations with open source libraries and tools in the data science ecosystem and zero-code-change APIs that accelerate popular PyData tools like pandas and scikit-learn, data scientists can easily accelerate their workflows with their existing tools.

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