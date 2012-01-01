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CUDA-X for Data Science

CUDA-X™ is a collection of highly optimized, domain-specific libraries built on CUDA™ that includes a suite of open source libraries for accelerated data science. With 100+ integrations with open source libraries and tools in the data science ecosystem and zero-code-change APIs that accelerate popular PyData tools like pandas and scikit-learn, data scientists can easily accelerate their workflows with their existing tools.

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NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Science open-source libraries

CUDA-X Libraries for Data Science

CUDA-X libraries accelerate data and graph analytics, machine learning, and data visualizations. Data scientists can optimize for performance on single GPUs or scale up to distributed systems.

cuDF: 20x Faster Polars

cuDF is a toolkit that contains GPU-accelerated libraries to optimize fundamental DataFrame operations. It includes drop-in accelerators for popular DataFrame libraries and SQL engines, like Polars, pandas, and Apache Spark with no code changes required.

Learn More About cuDF
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TAGS: pandas, polars, apache spark, dataframe, Python, C++

cuML: 50x Faster Scikit-learn

cuML is a GPU-accelerated machine learning library that optimizes machine learning algorithms for execution on GPUs. It includes accelerators that run machine learning algorithms in scikit-learn, UMAP, and HDBSCAN with no code changes required. 

Learn More About cuML
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TAGS: scikit-learn, machine learning, Python, C++

cuGraph: 48x Faster NetworkX

cuGraph is a GPU-accelerated graph analytics library that optimizes graph algorithms for execution on GPUs to process millions of nodes without specialized software. It includes a zero-code-change accelerator for NetworkX. 

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TAGS: NetworkX, graph, Python, C++

cuxfilter

Create interactive data visuals with multidimensional filtering of over 100-million-row tabular datasets.

Get Started With cuxfilter

Tags: dashboards, visualization, Python

Dask

Scale out GPU-accelerated data science pipelines for machine learning, XGBoost, and graph analytics to multiple nodes on Dask.

Get Started on GitHub

Tags: distributed computing, Python

Apache Spark

Accelerate Apache Spark data processing workflows on NVIDIA GPUs with the RAPIDS™ Accelerator for Apache Spark.

Get Started With Spark

TAGS: distributed computing, data processing, Python

Other CUDA-X Libraries for Data Science

See a complete list of libraries and tools.

Check Out GitHub

Install and Deploy in Your Environment

Quick Install With conda

1. If not installed, download and run the install script. This will install the latest miniforge:

wget "https://github.com/conda-forge/miniforge/releases/latest/download/Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh"
bash Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh

2. Then install with:

conda create -n rapids-26.06 -c rapidsai -c conda-forge rapids=26.06 python=3.14 'cuda-version>=13.0,<=13.2'

Quick Install With pip

pip install \
  --extra-index-url=https://pypi.nvidia.com \
  "cudf-cu13==26.6.*" \
  "dask-cudf-cu13==26.6.*" \
  "cuml-cu13==26.6.*" \
  "cugraph-cu13==26.6.*"

Deploy Locally

Use this guide to install and build with conda, pip, Docker, or WSL2 on your local machine.

Read the Local Deployment Guide

Deploy on Platforms

Deploy on your platform of choice, including Kubernetes, Databricks, and Google Colab.

Read the Platforms Guide

Deploy in the Cloud

Run in AWS, Azure, GCP, and more.

Read the Cloud Deployment Guide

Data Science Learning Library

The Accelerated Data Science Ecosystem

Data practitioners in open source libraries, commercial software, and industries are driving innovation with CUDA-X.

We're committed to simplifying, unifying, and accelerating data science for the open-source community.

Data Science Open-Source Library - CuPy
Data Science Open-Source Library - Dask
Data Science Open-Source Library - Dmlc XGBoost
Data Science Open-Source Library - NetworkX
Data Science Open-Source Library - Polars
Data Science Open-Source Library - PyG
Data Science Open-Source Library - Scikit Learn
Data Science Open-Source Library - scverse

Use CUDA-X libraries in the most popular data science and machine learning platforms.

Data Science Platform - Amazon SageMaker
Data Science Platform - Anaconda
Data Science Platform - Azure Machine Learning
Data Science Platform - Coiled
Data Science Platform - Databricks
Data Science Platform - Google Colab
Data Science Platform - Kaggle
Data Science Platform - Snowflake

Industry leaders are driving innovation with CUDA-X.

Data Science Industry Adoption - bunq

bunq improved fraud detection accuracy by accelerating model training 100x and data processing 5x using NVIDIA cuDF and cuML libraries.

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Data Science Industry Adoption - CapitalOne

Capital One accelerated its financial and credit analysis pipelines with NVIDIA cuDF and cuML, improving model training by 100x.

Watch On-Demand Session
Data Science Industry Adoption - Checkout.com

Checkout.com accelerated their data analysis workflows from minutes to seconds with NVIDIA cuDF.

Read Blog
Data Science Industry Adoption - Linkedin

LinkedIn developed DARWIN to enable faster data analysis on NVIDIA cuDF.

Watch On-Demand Session
Data Science Industry Adoption - Tgen

TGen cut analysis time on 4-million-cell datasets from 10 hours to three minutes with RAPIDS-singlecell, built on NVIDIA cuML.

Read Customer Story

Join the Community

Join the Accelerated Data Science Community on Slack

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Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting team to ensure their application meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.

Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

Download CUDA-X Libraries for Data Science today.

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