NVIDIA TAO Hosted API

Early Access Program

TAO Hosted API is a complete vision AI training service hosted by NVIDIA. Now developers can start training and optimizing their AI models immediately without investing in infrastructure or setting up complex compute clusters. TAO Hosted API provides a turnkey training service that developers can interact directly through REST APIs. Developers will get similar experience in terms of flexibility, control and features as they would with the TAO Toolkit.

TAO Hosted API is provided as an early access service to select partners and customers at no cost. Developers will need a login ID and an API key from NGC to login to the TAO service. The early access is meant as a trial and will come with limitations. By participating in this program, you volunteer to help NVIDIA by reporting bugs and issues.