SECO Development Kit

The CUDA® Development Kit from SECO

Develop HPC applications with a CUDA development kit for GPU-accelerated ARM®-based systems from SECO.  Powered by a 96-core NVIDIA Quadro™ 1000M GPU for parallel acceleration and a Quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 ARM A9 CPU, the SECO DevKit was created to support the growing demand for energy efficient computing initiatives worldwide.

Runs Any CUDA Code

The DevKit runs any CUDA code, just recompile and run your existing CUDA applications. For fast and convenient development, the DevKit comes pre-installed with:

  • Ubuntu-based 32-bit Linux 3.1.1 OS
  • NVIDIA CUDA Driver
  • NVIDIA CUDA Runtime v4.1
  • NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated BLASFFT and RNG libraries
  • Source code samples & documentation

Order your SECO DevKit directly from SECO
 

Sign up now for the mailing list, receive announcements about new software updates and more.

Need support?  File a bug through the CUDA Registered Developer program.  Login or  Apply Today

Technical Specifications

CPU NVIDIA Tegra 3 Quad-Core ARM A9
GPU NVIDIA Quadro 1000M with 96 CUDA Cores
Memory 2GB CPU + 2GB GPU
Peak Performance 270 Single Precision GFlops
CPU-GPU Interface PCIE x4 Gen1 link
Network 1x Gigabit Ethernet
Storage 1x SATA Connector
USB 3x USB 2.0
Display 3x HDMI

 