SECO Development Kit

The CUDA® Development Kit from SECO

Develop HPC applications with a CUDA development kit for GPU-accelerated ARM®-based systems from SECO. Powered by a 96-core NVIDIA Quadro™ 1000M GPU for parallel acceleration and a Quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 ARM A9 CPU, the SECO DevKit was created to support the growing demand for energy efficient computing initiatives worldwide.

Runs Any CUDA Code

The DevKit runs any CUDA code, just recompile and run your existing CUDA applications. For fast and convenient development, the DevKit comes pre-installed with:

Ubuntu-based 32-bit Linux 3.1.1 OS

NVIDIA CUDA Driver

NVIDIA CUDA Runtime v4.1

NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated BLAS, FFT and RNG libraries

Source code samples & documentation

Technical Specifications