SECO Development Kit
The CUDA® Development Kit from SECO
Develop HPC applications with a CUDA development kit for GPU-accelerated ARM®-based systems from SECO. Powered by a 96-core NVIDIA Quadro™ 1000M GPU for parallel acceleration and a Quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 ARM A9 CPU, the SECO DevKit was created to support the growing demand for energy efficient computing initiatives worldwide.
Runs Any CUDA Code
The DevKit runs any CUDA code, just recompile and run your existing CUDA applications. For fast and convenient development, the DevKit comes pre-installed with:
- Ubuntu-based 32-bit Linux 3.1.1 OS
- NVIDIA CUDA Driver
- NVIDIA CUDA Runtime v4.1
- NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated BLAS, FFT and RNG libraries
- Source code samples & documentation
Order your SECO DevKit directly from SECO
Sign up now for the mailing list, receive announcements about new software updates and more.
Need support? File a bug through the CUDA Registered Developer program. Login or Apply Today
Technical Specifications
|CPU
|NVIDIA Tegra 3 Quad-Core ARM A9
|GPU
|NVIDIA Quadro 1000M with 96 CUDA Cores
|Memory
|2GB CPU + 2GB GPU
|Peak Performance
|270 Single Precision GFlops
|CPU-GPU Interface
|PCIE x4 Gen1 link
|Network
|1x Gigabit Ethernet
|Storage
|1x SATA Connector
|USB
|3x USB 2.0
|Display
|3x HDMI