NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU)
Reduce memory consumption with an open-source solution.
RTXMU Product Benefits
Save Time
RTXMU reduces the time it takes for a developer to integrate compaction and suballocation into an NVIDIA RTX™ title.
Eliminate Wasted Memory
For applications using RTXMU, NVIDIA RTX GPUs get a ~50% reduction in memory footprint.
Prevent Fragmentation
Scenes with thousands of small unique bottom-level acceleration structures (BLAS) benefit greatly from suballocation.
Open Source
To support as many developers as possible, RTXMU is open source and available on GitHub.
Using RTXMU as a Suballocator
- The AS suballocator works around the 64 kilobyte (KB) / 4 megabyte (MB) buffer-alignment requirement by placing small AS allocations within a larger memory heap.
- The AS suballocator still needs to fulfil the 256 byte (B) alignment required for AS allocations.
- If the application requests 4MB or larger suballocation blocks, RTXMU uses placed resources with heaps that can provide 4MB alignment.
Using RTXMU for Compaction
- If the build requests compaction, RTXMU will request the compaction size be written out to a chunk of video memory.
- Once the compaction size has been copied from video memory to system memory, RTXMU allocates a suballocated compaction buffer to be used as the destination for the compaction copy.
- The compaction copy takes the original build containing unused memory segments and truncates it down to the smallest memory footprint it can fit in.
RTXMU Compaction and Suballocation Analysis
