A: RTXDI supports mesh lights as well as regular “primitive” lights, such as spheres, spot lights, and rectangular lights, as well as "infinite" lights, such as environment maps and directional lights like the sun. Mesh lights are just any objects in the scene that have an emissive component in their material that can be evaluated before rendering the scene. So, artists don’t need to do anything extra to light their scenes with mesh lights (depending on the RTXDI implementation in a particular engine).