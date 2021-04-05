A: This SDK provides developers with the key components necessary to build a real-time path tracer that can run on the latest NVIDIA GPUs. At launch, these components include direct illumination (RTXDI) and coherent ordering of ray-traced workloads (SER) for your lighting pipeline. AI-powered super resolution (DLSS) and denoising (NRD) for your post-processing pipeline. Additional features will be added in subsequent updates to the SDK.