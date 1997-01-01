  1. Home
Simplify your transition to SMPTE ST 2110 standards with NVIDIA RivermaxDisplay, the software application that turns any PC into an SMPTE ST 2110-compliant source with NMOS support.

NVIDIA RivermaxDisplay software application

Benefits

SMPTE ST 2110 Compliant

Provide fully compliant SMPTE ST 2110 content from any Windows machine with native fiber connectivity.

Easy-to-Navigate User Interface

Easily deploy SMPTE ST 2110 content with little to no experience or knowledge

Embedded NMOS

Easily connect to any other SMPTE ST 2110 device on the network through embedded NMOS.

Accurate PTP

Take advantage of hardware-based PTP through NVIDIA FIrefly and BlueField DPU.

Support for Multi-Display and Multi-GPU

Power LED walls with support for synchronized multi-display outputs and multi-GPU.

Flexible Outputs

Output any video resolution, any FPS, and any color space.

Hardware Requirements

Required hardware to test and deploy RivermaxDisplay includes:

GPU

NVIDIA Professional GPUs from data center to the cloud provide an extensive suite of solutions for broadcasters that boost performance, reliability, and flexibility. The addition of GPUs delivers exceptional AI, graphics, and compute power at a fraction of the cost, space, and power of CPU-based solutions while enabling deployment on virtual servers.

ConnectX SmartNIC

NVIDIA ConnectX Ethernet SmartNICs offer best-in-class network performance, serving low-latency, high-throughput applications with one, two, or four ports at up to 400 gigabits per second (Gb/s) Ethernet speeds. They accelerate virtualized data centers while enabling a broad range of software-defined capabilities.

Note: PTP is not available on ConnectX SmartNIC


Bluefield DPU

The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) is a modern data center infrastructure on a chip, delivering accelerated software-defined networking, storage, security, and management services. 

BlueField accelerates data-intensive tasks by offloading, accelerating, and isolating a broad range of advanced networking, storage, and security services. It also provides virtual machines with accurate timing by running PTP on its Arm processor.


Learn more about the Rivermax SDK, the optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications.

