Get Started with PyNvVideoCodec

PyNvVideoCodec is NVIDIA’s Python based video codec library that provides simple yet powerful Python APIs for hardware accelerated video encode and decode on NVIDIA GPUs.



PyNvVideoCodec is the successor of VPF (Video Processing Framework). It is distributed under MIT license and is officially supported by NVIDIA.



PyNvVideoCodec library internally uses core C/C++ video encode and decode APIs of Video Codec SDK and provides easy to use Python APIs on it. The library offers encode and decode performance close to Video Codec SDK.

[ Figure 1. High level block diagram showing PyNvVideoCodec library in the DL/Multimedia code stack.]

PyNvVideoCodec library is distributed in two formats: binary distribution via PyPl and source code distribution via NVIDIA NGC. In both cases, it can be installed using a single pip install command.



The Python APIs provided by the library are easy to use. These APIs support popular data formats that are commonly understood by DL frameworks like PyTorch. This enables applications to seamlessly exchange data between DL frameworks and NVIDIA’s video encode/decode hardware accelerators.



The library contains Python samples which demonstrate the usage of APIs for decode, encode and transcode use cases. Additionally, these samples feature an example of how to exchange data between the PyNvVideoCodec APIs and popular DL frameworks such as PyTorch.

