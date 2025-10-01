Legacy Tools for Omniverse Launcher

This hub is a resource for legacy tools previously located in NVIDIA Omniverse™ Launcher.
Launcher will be deprecated on October 1, 2025.
This may change your experience with applications, connectors, extensions,
and content previously located in Launcher.
Note: This is a list of applications previously available on Omniverse Launcher.
The applications listed below will remain available for download and will continue to be supported.
Blender helps artists build 3D models, specifically with Universal Scene Description (USD) branch.
NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ helps developers build a robotized and automated world.
NVIDIA RTX™ Remix enhances games with high-fidelity assets and physically accurate materials via RTX ray tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies.
NVIDIA Omniverse Kit AppTemplate helps developers create OpenUSD-based applications.
Omniverse Kit helps developers build Omniverse applications, microservices, and plugins into their ecosystem.
Omniverse Farm Agent runs automated jobs defined by the user.
Omniverse Farm Queue receives and collects tasks to process Farm Agents in order to execute the tasks.
Isaac Sim Compatibility Checker verifies if a machine meets the system requirements and compatibility.
Omniverse USD Composer allows users to assemble, light, simulate, and render large-scale scenes.
Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template.
Omniverse USD Explorer aggregates and reviews large facilities, such as factories, warehouses, and more.
Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template.
Developed by Pixar Animation Studios, USDView helps developers view, navigate, and introspect Universal Scene Description (USD) stages.
Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template (referred to as USD Viewer).
NVIDIA Audio2Face is an AI technology that generates real-time, lifelike facial animation from audio input. It converts voice recordings into expressive facial movements, streamlining 3D character animation for games, film, and digital humans.
Exists withinAudio2Face 3D SDK, Training Framework, Training Dataset and Microsoervices.
Omniverse Nucleus Cache optimizes data transfers between Omniverse Nucleus and user workstations.
Omniverse Drive Beta maps folders from Omniverse Nucleus to user workstations.
Omniverse Nucleus Navigator manages files, users, and permissions in Omniverse Nucleus.
Omniverse Enterprise Nucleus Workstation allows a variety of client applications, renderers, and microservices to share and modify representations of virtual worlds together.
Note: Enterprise Nucleus Server requires Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS and is delivered via Docker containers.
Omniverse Nucleus Wrapp helps with asset packaging and publishing operations for assets stored on Omniverse Nucleus servers.
Developed by Bentley Systems, LumenRT for NVIDIA Omniverse builds high-fidelity visualization of infrastructure digital twins.
Omniverse Create XR is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Code is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Kaolin is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Machinima is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Marbles RTX is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Mineways is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse Showroom is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
Omniverse USD Presenter is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.
This is a list of connectors previously available on Omniverse Launcher. Connectors previously available through the Launcher can be found in NGC Catalog after October 1, 2025.
Connectors may no longer be actively developed but will receive patches as needed. We recommend using native USD support from application publishers.
Adobe Substance 3D Painter and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD.
This connector is EOL and will no longer be available in Launcher after October 1, 2025.
Autodesk 3ds Max and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using OpenUSD.
Autodesk Alias and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.
Autodesk Maya and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using OpenUSD.
Autodesk Revit and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.
Epic Games Unreal Editor and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using USD.
Graphisoft Archicad optimizes workflows in either FBX or CAD formats.
This connector is EOL and will no longer be available in Launcher after October 1, 2025.
Kitware ParaView and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD.
McNeel Rhino/Grasshopper and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.
PTC Creo and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.
SideFX Houdini and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using Universal Scene Description (USD).
Trimble SketchUp and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.
Unity and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using USD.
This is a list of extensions previously available on Omniverse Launcher. They can continue to be downloaded and used by developers but are no longer supported on Launcher after October 1, 2025.
Alpha3D is a generative AI-powered platform that enables users to automatically transform 2D images of real-world objects into 3D digital assets.
Avataar extension for NVIDIA Omniverse integrates 3D objects created using Avataar Incarnate application.
Echo3D extension for NVIDIA Omniverse easily imports assets into projects and enables easy search for new assets.
Edge Impulse extension for NVIDIA Omniverse integrates synthetic datasets into computer vision tasks, trained model validation, and viewing inference results.
Evermotion extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables the creation of 3D models, scenes, and textures.
Fabricator extension for NVIDIA Omniverse leverages generated fabric assets to create unique and innovative materials.
HDR Lightmap extension for NVIDIA Omniverse leverages real-time HDR lighting tools and optimized creative lighting workflow.
in3D extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables simplified character creation via automated scanning.
Kaedim extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables 3D asset creation for immersive and gaming experiences.
Moment Factory MPCDI for NVIDIA Omniverse extension leverages AV and multimedia converter to build immersive environments.
Moment Factory NFI for NVIDIA Omniverse extension leverages AV and multimedia experiences to build immersive environments.
Motionverse Omniverse extension creates 3D full-body animation with text prompts.
Nextspace extension for Omniverse leverages Omniverse Create and View applications to create a digital twin.
OctaneRender Hydra and Omniverse extension help artists with scene layout, lighting, and final rendering.
PBRMax and Omniverse extension help artists speed up their digital art creation process.
Replica Studios helps developers improve their production processes in games and films.
SmartCow LP-SDG and Omniverse extension create realistic variations of license plates.
Syntway Model Exploder Omniverse extension helps developers separate a 3D model into its component parts.
Timedomain AI Singer Omniverse extension is a voice library with the ability to develop singing synthesis.
viStoryboard Omniverse extension converts text into visual storyboards.
This is a list of content that was previously available on Omniverse Launcher. Sample assets and projects can be found in Omniverse Documentation under USD example datasets and downloadable content packs. Visit the NVIDIA Learning Library for more OpenUSD resources.
NVIDIA Omniverse is not going away. The Launcher is being deprecated to better align with developers and their expected development workflows.
Omniverse is a platform of APIs and SDKs that enable developers to build applications for 3D and industrial digitalization workflows based on OpenUSD. Omniverse APIs and SDKs are available directly on GitHub or the NGC Catalog.
Many of the Omniverse applications, tools, and assets that were delivered through Launcher will transition to the following locations:
Kit, apps, samples, tools, and templates are available on GitHub or the NGC Catalog.
Connectors are available in the NGC Catalog.
Extensions are available directly from the associated vendor's web pages.
Content and Assets are available on NVIDIA Documentation Hub (OmniDocs).
Yes, this change applies to the Enterprise and IT Managed Launchers. Both will be deprecated on October 1, 2025.
Nucleus Workstation (delivered within Launcher) is being deprecated on October 1, 2025, but customers are welcome to migrate to the Enterprise Nucleus Server, which is available on the NGC Catalog. It’s available for Enterprise customers and developers for non-production use.
No, USD Composer and USD Explorer are still available today and after October 1, 2025.
Both are available as templates through the Kit App Template GitHub repository.
Omniverse Live Sync remains available using the Enterprise Nucleus Server available on the NGC Catalog.