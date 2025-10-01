Legacy Tools for Omniverse Launcher

This hub is a resource for legacy tools previously located in NVIDIA Omniverse™ Launcher.
Launcher will be deprecated on October 1, 2025.
This may change your experience with applications, connectors, extensions,
and content previously located in Launcher.

Note: This is a list of applications previously available on Omniverse Launcher.

Applications Still Available After October 1, 2025

The applications listed below will remain available for download and will continue to be supported.

Blender 4.2 Alpha USD Branch - Available

Blender helps artists build 3D models, specifically with Universal Scene Description (USD) branch.

Blender GitHub
NGC Catalog
GitHub
Documentation

NVIDIA Isaac Sim - Available

NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ helps developers build a robotized and automated world.

GitHub
Documentation

NVIDIA RTX Remix - Available

NVIDIA RTX™ Remix enhances games with high-fidelity assets and physically accurate materials via RTX ray tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies.

GitHub
Documentation

Omniverse KitApp Template - Available

NVIDIA Omniverse Kit AppTemplate helps developers create OpenUSD-based applications.

GitHub

Omniverse Kit - Available

Omniverse Kit helps developers build Omniverse applications, microservices, and plugins into their ecosystem.

Documentation

Omniverse Farm Agent - Available

Omniverse Farm Agent runs automated jobs defined by the user.

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Omniverse Farm Queue - Available

Omniverse Farm Queue receives and collects tasks to process Farm Agents in order to execute the tasks.

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Isaac Sim Compatibility Checker - Available

Isaac Sim Compatibility Checker verifies if a machine meets the system requirements and compatibility.

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Omniverse USD Composer - Available

Omniverse USD Composer allows users to assemble, light, simulate, and render large-scale scenes.

Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template.

GitHub
Documentation

Omniverse USD Explorer - Available

Omniverse USD Explorer aggregates and reviews large facilities, such as factories, warehouses, and more.

Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template.

GitHub
Documentation

USDView - Available

Developed by Pixar Animation Studios, USDView helps developers view, navigate, and introspect Universal Scene Description (USD) stages.

Exists within Omniverse Kit App Template (referred to as USD Viewer).

Download
Documentation

Audio2Face - Available

NVIDIA Audio2Face is an AI technology that generates real-time, lifelike facial animation from audio input. It converts voice recordings into expressive facial movements, streamlining 3D character animation for games, film, and digital humans.
Exists withinAudio2Face 3D SDK, Training Framework, Training Dataset and Microsoervices.

GitHub
NGC

Applications No Longer Available After October 1, 2025

Omniverse Nucleus Cache - Support Ends October 2025

Omniverse Nucleus Cache optimizes data transfers between Omniverse Nucleus and user workstations.

Documentation

Omniverse Drive Beta - Support Ends October 2025

Omniverse Drive Beta maps folders from Omniverse Nucleus to user workstations.

Documentation

Omniverse Nucleus Navigator - Support Ends October 2025

Omniverse Nucleus Navigator manages files, users, and permissions in Omniverse Nucleus.

Documentation

Omniverse Nucleus Workstation - Support Ends October 2025

Omniverse Enterprise Nucleus Workstation allows a variety of client applications, renderers, and microservices to share and modify representations of virtual worlds together.

Note: Enterprise Nucleus Server requires Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS and is delivered via Docker containers.

NGC Catalog

Documentation

Omniverse Nucleus Wrapp - Support ends October 2025

Omniverse Nucleus Wrapp helps with asset packaging and publishing operations for assets stored on Omniverse Nucleus servers.

Documentation

Bentley LumenRT - Support ends October 2025

Developed by Bentley Systems, LumenRT for NVIDIA Omniverse builds high-fidelity visualization of infrastructure digital twins.

Download

Applications No Longer Supported Today

Omniverse Create XR (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Create XR is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Code (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Code is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Kaolin (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Kaolin is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Machinima Beta (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Machinima is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Marbles RTX (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Marbles RTX is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Mineways (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Mineways is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse Showroom (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse Showroom is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

Omniverse USD Presenter (No Longer Supported)

Omniverse USD Presenter is end-of-life (EOL) and no longer available.

This is a list of connectors previously available on Omniverse Launcher. Connectors previously available through the Launcher can be found in NGC Catalog after October 1, 2025.
Connectors may no longer be actively developed but will receive patches as needed. We recommend using native USD support from application publishers. 

Adobe Substance 3D Painter

Adobe Substance 3D Painter and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD.

This connector is EOL and will no longer be available in Launcher after October 1, 2025.

Adobe USD for 3D Painter
NGC Catalog Documentation

Autodesk 3ds Max

Autodesk 3ds Max and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using OpenUSD.

Autodesk USD for 3ds MaxAutodesk MaxUSD GitHub
NGC Catalog Documentation

Autodesk Alias

Autodesk Alias and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.

Autodesk USD for Alias

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Autodesk Maya

Autodesk Maya and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using OpenUSD.

Autodesk USD for MayaAutodesk MayaUSD GitHub

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Autodesk Revit

Autodesk Revit and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.

NGC Catalog
.Documentation

Epic Games Unreal Engine

Epic Games Unreal Editor and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using USD.

Epic Games USD for Unreal

NGC Catalog
.Documentation

Graphisoft Archicad

Graphisoft Archicad optimizes workflows in either FBX or CAD formats.

This connector is EOL and will no longer be available in Launcher after October 1, 2025.

DocumentationCAD Converter

Kitware Paraview

Kitware ParaView and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD.

GitHub
NGC Catalog
Documentation

McNeel Rhino/Grasshopper

McNeel Rhino/Grasshopper and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.

McNeel USD for RhinoMcNeel RhinoUSD GitHub

NGC Catalog
.Documentation

PTC Creo

PTC Creo and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.

NGC Catalog
Documentation
CAD Converter

SideFX Houdini

SideFX Houdini and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using Universal Scene Description (USD).

SideFx USD for Houdini

GitHub
NGC Catalog
Documentation

Trimble SketchUp

Trimble SketchUp and NVIDIA Omniverse connector export model and material data to OpenUSD and MDL.

Trimble USD for SketchUp

NGC Catalog
Documentation

Unity

Unity and NVIDIA Omniverse connector streamline workflows using USD.

Unity USD for Unity Editor 
Download 
Documentation

This is a list of extensions previously available on Omniverse Launcher. They can continue to be downloaded and used by developers but are no longer supported on Launcher after October 1, 2025.

ALPHA3D

Alpha3D is a generative AI-powered platform that enables users to automatically transform 2D images of real-world objects into 3D digital assets.

Download

Avataar

Avataar extension for NVIDIA Omniverse integrates 3D objects created using Avataar Incarnate application.

Download

Avaturn

Avaturn is enabled through Avataar extension.

Download

BAYA3D

Baya3D extension for NVIDIA Omniverse integrates 3D modeling technology.

Download

Convai

Convai extension for NVIDIA Omniverse builds interactive AI characters.

Download

Echo3D

Echo3D extension for NVIDIA Omniverse easily imports assets into projects and enables easy search for new assets.

Download

Edge Impulse Data Ingestion

Edge Impulse extension for NVIDIA Omniverse integrates synthetic datasets into computer vision tasks, trained model validation, and viewing inference results.

Download

Evermotion

Evermotion extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables the creation of 3D models, scenes, and textures.

Download

Fabricator

Fabricator extension for NVIDIA Omniverse leverages generated fabric assets to create unique and innovative materials.

Download

HDR Lightmap

HDR Lightmap extension for NVIDIA Omniverse leverages real-time HDR lighting tools and optimized creative lighting workflow.

Download

in3D

in3D extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables simplified character creation via automated scanning.

Download

KAEDIM

Kaedim extension for NVIDIA Omniverse enables 3D asset creation for immersive and gaming experiences.

Download

Moment Factory MPCDI

Moment Factory MPCDI for NVIDIA Omniverse extension leverages AV and multimedia converter to build immersive environments.

Download

Moment Factory NDI

Moment Factory NFI for NVIDIA Omniverse extension leverages AV and multimedia experiences to build immersive environments.

Download

Motionverse

Motionverse Omniverse extension creates 3D full-body animation with text prompts.

Download

Move.AI

Move.AI Omniverse extension allows developers to test animations.

Download

Nextspace

Nextspace extension for Omniverse leverages Omniverse Create and View applications to create a digital twin.

Download

OctaneRender

OctaneRender Hydra and Omniverse extension help artists with scene layout, lighting, and final rendering.

Download

PBRMax

PBRMax and Omniverse extension help artists speed up their digital art creation process.

Download

Replica Studios

Replica Studios helps developers improve their production processes in games and films.

Download

SmartCow LP-SDG

SmartCow LP-SDG and Omniverse extension create realistic variations of license plates.

Download

Syntway

Syntway Model Exploder Omniverse extension helps developers separate a 3D model into its component parts.

Download

Timedomain AI Singer

Timedomain AI Singer Omniverse extension is a voice library with the ability to develop singing synthesis.

Download

VistoryBoard Omniverse 

viStoryboard Omniverse extension converts text into visual storyboards.

Download

This is a list of content that was previously available on Omniverse Launcher. Sample assets and projects can be found in Omniverse Documentation under USD example datasets and downloadable content packs. Visit the NVIDIA Learning Library for more OpenUSD resources.

Frequently Asked Questions

More Resources

