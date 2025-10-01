Legacy Tools for Omniverse Launcher

NVIDIA Omniverse is not going away. The Launcher is being deprecated to better align with developers and their expected development workflows.



Omniverse is a platform of APIs and SDKs that enable developers to build applications for 3D and industrial digitalization workflows based on OpenUSD. Omniverse APIs and SDKs are available directly on GitHub or the NGC Catalog.

Many of the Omniverse applications, tools, and assets that were delivered through Launcher will transition to the following locations:



Kit, apps, samples, tools, and templates are available on GitHub or the NGC Catalog.

Connectors are available in the NGC Catalog.

Extensions are available directly from the associated vendor's web pages.

Content and Assets are available on NVIDIA Documentation Hub (OmniDocs).

Yes, this change applies to the Enterprise and IT Managed Launchers. Both will be deprecated on October 1, 2025.

Nucleus Workstation (delivered within Launcher) is being deprecated on October 1, 2025, but customers are welcome to migrate to the Enterprise Nucleus Server, which is available on the NGC Catalog. It’s available for Enterprise customers and developers for non-production use.

No, USD Composer and USD Explorer are still available today and after October 1, 2025.



Both are available as templates through the Kit App Template GitHub repository.