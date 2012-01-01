NVIDIA Nsight Tegra Release Highlights

Release (3.2)

Added Visual Studio 2015 support.

Added support for more non-Tegra devices without requiring that they be root. This includes many Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.

Support using llvm-libc++ for STL type.

Support for multiple Java sources/classes paths for debugging.

Fast deploy mechanism improvements. See documentation for details.

Various performance updates and bug fixes. See documentation for details.

Release (3.1)

Improved the Fast Deploy mechanism that only updates the native libraries on the device. This makes the modify-build-debug cycle shorter, since building and installing an APK is no longer needed if non-native parts of the application have not been changed.

Added support for specifying an activity name and intent parameters for the debug session.

Added support for executing custom Windows batch script before launching debug session.

Added Gradle script customization support in the same manner as Ant rules file customization.

Added support for rooted devices with non-working run-as command.

Added a button to clear logcat on the device.

Added logcat filtering by debugged app during debug session. Enabled by default, can be turned off.

Added Build APK and Deploy APK commands to the project context menu.

Release (3.0)

Full Android ABI support (ARM v7, ARM v8, x86, x64), supporting devices such as: Galaxy Tab S T800 (Android 4.4.2, ARM) Nexus 7 2013 (Android 5.1.1, ARM) Nexus 6 (Android 5.1 , ARM) Huawei CL-10 (Android 4.4, ARM) ASUS Memopad (x86) Google Nexus Player Android TV (x86) Google Nexus 9 Tablet Support for NVIDIA Tegra K1 64-bit mobile processor. Note: CUDA is not supported on Nexus 9. NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Android TV Support NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Tablet Support NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Portable Support NVIDIA® Tegra NOTE 7 Tools Support Google Project Tango Tablet Development Kit Tools Support

Added support for Android 5.1 (API 22) and NDK r10e.

Added an experimental Fast Deploy mechanism that only updates the native libraries on the device. This makes the modify-build-debug cycle shorter, since building and installing an APK is no longer needed if non-native parts of the application have not been changed. This feature will only work for projects built with Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition.

GDB messages are now propagated into the GUI.

Process architecture is now automatically determined during the debug launching. Setting the Target Architecture for External Build System projects manually is no longer needed.

Support for x86 and x64 building and debugging.

Officially supported devices are only AVDs (Android Virtual Devices), though other hardware are not prohibited. Virtual devices are still subject to NVIDIA Tegra SOC device debugging ratios.

Various bug fixes and performance improvements

Release (2.2)

Release (2.1)

Multi-platform support in a single APK (ARMv7a, ARMv8a, x86, x64). Please see documentation for setup details.

Added the ability to set read and read/write watchpoints.

Improved native debugging speed. The improvement is more noticeable on larger and more complex projects.

Replaced device files pulling mechanism with a new one that is faster, pulls files that are links to other files, and has better progress reporting in the GUI.

Various GUI improvements.

Release (2.0)

Added support for NDKs r10, r10b and r10c.

Added support for building and debugging 64-bit Android apps.

Added support for building and debugging Android 5.0 "Lollipop" apps.

CMake 3.1 adds support for Nsight Tegra 2.0. To generate Nsight Tegra project files, set CMAKE_SYSTEM_NAME=Android in addition to selecting a Visual Studio generator.

Added visualizers support for pretty-printing values of common data types (such as STL containers).

Added support for building thin archives.

Added a top-level menu (Tegra or TEGRA) to allow quick access to Nsight Tegra functionality.

Nsight Tegra now uses a 64-bit GDB 7.7, which features a number of fixes as well as support for huge symbol files.

Ant build files are no longer required for a project to build. These files can still be added to customize the Java code building and APK packaging stages.

Added the ability to define linker groups in Linker > Input > Additional Dependencies . Enclose libraries in parentheses to link them as a group, for example, c;m;(log;z);mylib. Escape parentheses in file names by doubling them in the property value.

Various bug fixes and performance improvements

Release (1.6)

IncrediBuild 5.5 support allowing distributed builds

Supports building for ARMv7-A with hard-float ABI

Android exceptions signals support

Improved watch values formatting

Breakpoints in Neon code

Improved support for string inspection (char, wchar, std::string, std::wstring…)

Faster wireless debugging support

Support for NVIDIA SHIELD tablet, Xiaomi MiPad and Tegra 4, Tegra 4i, Tegra K1 (32-bit) based devices

Various bug fixes and performance improvements

Release (1.5)

1.5.1 C++11 and precompiled headers support. 1.5 Support for multiple NDK versions r8e-r9b.

Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.

Support for external build systems (makefile)

Improved MSBUILD compatibility with NDK

Improved project/solution loading performance

Release (1.4)

Support for multiple NDK versions r8e-r9b.

Support for CLANG.

Vastly improved debugging step speeds.

Nsight Tegra now supports Microsoft Visual Studio 2012.

now supports Microsoft Visual Studio 2012. Official support for Microsoft Windows 8

Release (1.3)