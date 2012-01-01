NVIDIA Nsight Tegra Release Highlights
Release (3.2)
- Added Visual Studio 2015 support.
- Added support for more non-Tegra devices without requiring that they be root. This includes many Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.
- Support using llvm-libc++ for STL type.
- Support for multiple Java sources/classes paths for debugging.
- Fast deploy mechanism improvements. See documentation for details.
- Various performance updates and bug fixes. See documentation for details.
Release (3.1)
- Improved the Fast Deploy mechanism that only updates the native libraries on the device. This makes the modify-build-debug cycle shorter, since building and installing an APK is no longer needed if non-native parts of the application have not been changed.
- Added support for specifying an activity name and intent parameters for the debug session.
- Added support for executing custom Windows batch script before launching debug session.
- Added Gradle script customization support in the same manner as Ant rules file customization.
- Added support for rooted devices with non-working run-as command.
- Added a button to clear logcat on the device.
- Added logcat filtering by debugged app during debug session. Enabled by default, can be turned off.
- Added Build APK and Deploy APK commands to the project context menu.
Release (3.0)
- Full Android ABI support (ARM v7, ARM v8, x86, x64), supporting devices such as:
- Galaxy Tab S T800 (Android 4.4.2, ARM)
- Nexus 7 2013 (Android 5.1.1, ARM)
- Nexus 6 (Android 5.1 , ARM)
- Huawei CL-10 (Android 4.4, ARM)
- ASUS Memopad (x86)
- Google Nexus Player Android TV (x86)
- Google Nexus 9 Tablet Support for NVIDIA Tegra K1 64-bit mobile processor. Note: CUDA is not supported on Nexus 9.
- NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Android TV Support
- NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Tablet Support
- NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Portable Support
- NVIDIA® Tegra NOTE 7 Tools Support
- Google Project Tango Tablet Development Kit Tools Support
- Added support for Android 5.1 (API 22) and NDK r10e.
- Added an experimental Fast Deploy mechanism that only updates the native libraries on the device. This makes the modify-build-debug cycle shorter, since building and installing an APK is no longer needed if non-native parts of the application have not been changed. This feature will only work for projects built with Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition.
- GDB messages are now propagated into the GUI.
- Process architecture is now automatically determined during the debug launching. Setting the Target Architecture for External Build System projects manually is no longer needed.
- Support for x86 and x64 building and debugging.
- Officially supported devices are only AVDs (Android Virtual Devices), though other hardware are not prohibited. Virtual devices are still subject to NVIDIA Tegra SOC device debugging ratios.
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Release (2.2)
- Added support for Android 5.1 (API 22) and NDK r10d.
- Added an experimental Fast Deploy mechanism that only updates the native libraries on the device. This makes the modify-build-debug cycle shorter, since building and installing an APK is no longer needed if non-native parts of the application have not been changed. This feature will only work for projects built with Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition.
- Support for all-new NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV console, Google Nexus 9, NVIDIA SHIELD tablet, Xiaomi MiPad, Tegra K1 32-bit, Tegra K1 64-bit and Tegra X1 64-bit devices.
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Release (2.1)
- Added support for NDK r10d.
- Support for x86 and x64 building and debugging.
- Officially supported devices are only AVDs (Android Virtual Devices), though other hardware are not prohibited. Virtual devices are still subject to NVIDIA Tegra SOC device debugging ratios.
- Multi-platform support in a single APK (ARMv7a, ARMv8a, x86, x64). Please see documentation for setup details.
- Added the ability to set read and read/write watchpoints.
- Improved native debugging speed. The improvement is more noticeable on larger and more complex projects.
- Replaced device files pulling mechanism with a new one that is faster, pulls files that are links to other files, and has better progress reporting in the GUI.
- Gradle plugin version upgraded to 1.0.1.
- Various GUI improvements.
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Release (2.0)
- Added support for NDKs r10, r10b and r10c.
- Added support for building and debugging 64-bit Android apps.
- Added support for building and debugging Android 5.0 "Lollipop" apps.
- CMake 3.1 adds support for Nsight Tegra 2.0. To generate Nsight Tegra project files, set CMAKE_SYSTEM_NAME=Android in addition to selecting a Visual Studio generator.
- Added visualizers support for pretty-printing values of common data types (such as STL containers).
- Added support for building thin archives.
- Added a top-level menu (Tegra or TEGRA) to allow quick access to Nsight Tegra functionality.
- Nsight Tegra now uses a 64-bit GDB 7.7, which features a number of fixes as well as support for huge symbol files.
- Ant build files are no longer required for a project to build. These files can still be added to customize the Java code building and APK packaging stages.
- Added the ability to define linker groups in Linker > Input > Additional Dependencies. Enclose libraries in parentheses to link them as a group, for example, c;m;(log;z);mylib. Escape parentheses in file names by doubling them in the property value.
- Support for Google Nexus 9, NVIDIA SHIELD tablet, Xiaomi MiPad, Tegra K1 32-bit and Tegra K1 64-bit devices.
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Release (1.6)
- IncrediBuild 5.5 support allowing distributed builds
- Supports building for ARMv7-A with hard-float ABI
- Android exceptions signals support
- Improved watch values formatting
- Breakpoints in Neon code
- Improved support for string inspection (char, wchar, std::string, std::wstring…)
- Faster wireless debugging support
- Support for NVIDIA SHIELD tablet, Xiaomi MiPad and Tegra 4, Tegra 4i, Tegra K1 (32-bit) based devices
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Release (1.5)
1.5.1
- C++11 and precompiled headers support.
1.5
- Support for multiple NDK versions r8e-r9b.
- Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.
- Support for external build systems (makefile)
- Improved MSBUILD compatibility with NDK
- Improved project/solution loading performance
Release (1.4)
- Support for CLANG.
- Vastly improved debugging step speeds.
- Nsight Tegra now supports Microsoft Visual Studio 2012.
- Official support for Microsoft Windows 8
Release (1.3)
- Full Tegra 4 and NVIDIA SHIELD support added (SHIELD support requires OTA update 59 or newer)
- Nsight Tegra now works with NDK r8e only. The 64-bit version of NDK is also supported.
- Nsight Tegra now has a project upgrader which will attempt to automatically upgrade the project and solution files, to minimize the user input needed for transitioning from the older Nsight Tegra versions.
- Workflow improvements such as a new wizard for easier application signing.
- Project definition updates and improvements, including a new Addditional Dependencies prop page under Ant Build, Skip Ant Step, specify custom Android manifests for each configuration, etc...