Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.6

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is now available for download in the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

This release extends support to the latest Volta GPUs and Win10 RS4. The Graphics Debugger adds .NET application and Vulkan 1.1 support as well as Range Profiler improvements. The Compute tools support the new CUDA 9.2 Toolkit, with the Next-Gen Debugger improving expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support and Next-Gen Profiler providing report transpose functionality.

The screenshot shows the advanced features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition while debugging Ninja Theory’s Hellblade™: Senua’s Sacrifice, a Direct3D 11 game based on Unreal Engine 4

Take a look at some of the highlights in the new NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 release:

Graphics Debugging

Support for the latest Volta GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler

Support for the Win10 RS4, including support for ID3D12Device2

.NET applications now supported

Vulkan 1.1 now supported

Increased support for ID3D12Device2

Reduced overhead when application is running pre-live capture

Range Profiler continues to improve GPU throughput visualization and analysis Improved Range Diagram hotspot colorization for focusing on critical metric levels Additional metrics for enhanced Shader Unit performance analysis New User Metrics section for customized GPU performance metric collection

Performance improvements

Compute Debugging and Analysis

Support for CUDA 9.2

Support for the latest Volta GPUs

Win10 RS4 now supported

Next-Gen Profiler report Transpose now available

Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support in the Next-Gen Debugger

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page and download it today!