Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 released with Oculus and Vulkan support, Direct3D 12 Profiling, and Pascal GPU family support

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 is now available for download in the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release added features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK and OpenGL Multicast support as well as a dedicated VR Inspector view. Vulkan API support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduced the Range Profiler as well as expanded compute and graphics debugging features, including support for long lived variables and the FP16 datatype with the Pascal GPU family.

This release candidate has fixed a number of bugs, added documentation for newer features, and improved the UI.

Take a look at some of the highlights in the new NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 release:

Graphics Debugging

The latest Pascal GPUs are supported for debugging, profiling, and tracing

Added new Virtual Reality features including support for the latest Oculus SDK for both OpenGL and Direct3D, support for the OpenGL Multicast extension, and a VR Inspector view for VR API usage

Added support for the latest API from Khronos: Vulkan

The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU

is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors

with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors Updated the Graph Configuration View with improved filtering

with improved filtering The Frame Debugger has added the Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues

feature to help track down intermittent issues Frame capture now includes frame buffer and back buffer screen shots

Direct3D 12 support has been enhanced with graphics profiling, dynamic shader editing, and source code serialization of a frame

support has been enhanced with graphics profiling, dynamic shader editing, and source code serialization of a frame Improved profiling accuracy on a GPU that is supporting multiple applications

Compute

Pascal GPU family support for CUDA Debugger, CUDA Memory Checker, and CUDA & OpenCL Trace

for CUDA Debugger, CUDA Memory Checker, and CUDA & OpenCL Trace FP16 datatype support

datatype support Improved profiling accuracy on a GPU that is supporting multiple applications

Visit the Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 new features page and Nsight Visual Studio Edition page for more details on these exciting new features.

