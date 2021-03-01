Nsight Graphics 2021.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.3 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Windows 21H1 and DirectX Agility SDK Support

GPU Trace Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Support

GPU Trace now supports applications that use OpenGL and Vulkan together via interop extensions



OpenGL swapbuffer calls can now be used for frame timings



Trace files now contain screenshots from the OpenGL backbuffer



NVTX is supported for marking user ranges while using OpenGL

GPU Trace OptiX™ Support

Vulkan applications that use OptiX are now supported



NVTX markers used with OptiX are supported, providing better contextual information.



Read NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine to learn more.

GPU Trace Multi-Window Application Support

GPU Trace allows you to select the swapchain to trace, which is helpful for applications that have multiple windows.

Nsight Graphics Sample Applications

The Help menu contains several sample applications and reports to get you started in learning Nsight Graphics.



More NVIDIA DesignWorks Samples will be added in the future. You will find the source code for these applications and more on Github: https://github.com/nvpro-samples .

Nsight Systems Direct Launch

Nsight Systems, our CPU/GPU profiling tool, can now be directly launched from the Nsight Graphics Connection Dialog. This simplifies argument management, since they can be specified one time and used in both applications.



Nsight Systems Direct Launch is compatible with version 2021.3 (coming soon) or later.

Improvements:

GPU Trace Improvements

Clarified the meaning of severity and certainty icons in Trace Analysis, making it easier to determine the most important range to investigate.



Made sync primitive naming consistent with the corresponding API (i.e. Vulkan or D3D12).

C++ Capture renaming in the Project Explorer allows you to better organize and mark-up your captures

Added a prompt to send Nvidia feedback if Frame Debugger capture fails.

DXVK and other wrapper libraries are now auto-detected and interception can be focused on the underlying API layer.

Added support for Arch Linux.

Additional Changes:

Ubuntu 16.04 Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.2.

Fedora Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.1. While it may work, we recommend that you use the tool with an officially supported distribution.

See this page for a list of supported and tested distributions.

Known Issues:

Nsight Aftermath is not supported on systems that have Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

