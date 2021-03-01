Nsight Graphics 2021.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.3 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:
  • Windows 21H1 and DirectX Agility SDK Support
  • GPU Trace Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Support
    • GPU Trace now supports applications that use OpenGL and Vulkan together via interop extensions
    • OpenGL swapbuffer calls can now be used for frame timings
    • Trace files now contain screenshots from the OpenGL backbuffer
    • NVTX is supported for marking user ranges while using OpenGL
  • GPU Trace OptiX™ Support
    • Vulkan applications that use OptiX are now supported
    • NVTX markers used with OptiX are supported, providing better contextual information.
    • Read NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine to learn more.
  • GPU Trace Multi-Window Application Support
    • GPU Trace allows you to select the swapchain to trace, which is helpful for applications that have multiple windows.
  • Nsight Graphics Sample Applications
    • The Help menu contains several sample applications and reports to get you started in learning Nsight Graphics.
    • More NVIDIA DesignWorks Samples will be added in the future. You will find the source code for these applications and more on Github: https://github.com/nvpro-samples .
  • Nsight Systems Direct Launch
    • Nsight Systems, our CPU/GPU profiling tool, can now be directly launched from the Nsight Graphics Connection Dialog. This simplifies argument management, since they can be specified one time and used in both applications.
    • Nsight Systems Direct Launch is compatible with version 2021.3 (coming soon) or later.
Improvements:
  • GPU Trace Improvements
    • Clarified the meaning of severity and certainty icons in Trace Analysis, making it easier to determine the most important range to investigate.
    • Made sync primitive naming consistent with the corresponding API (i.e. Vulkan or D3D12).
  • C++ Capture renaming in the Project Explorer allows you to better organize and mark-up your captures
  • Added a prompt to send Nvidia feedback if Frame Debugger capture fails.
  • DXVK and other wrapper libraries are now auto-detected and interception can be focused on the underlying API layer.
  • Added support for Arch Linux.
Additional Changes:
  • Ubuntu 16.04 Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.2.
  • Fedora Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.1. While it may work, we recommend that you use the tool with an officially supported distribution.
  • See this page for a list of supported and tested distributions.
Known Issues:
  • Nsight Aftermath is not supported on systems that have Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

