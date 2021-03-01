Nsight Graphics 2021.3
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.3 is released with the following changes:Feature Enhancements:
- Windows 21H1 and DirectX Agility SDK Support
- GPU Trace Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Support
- GPU Trace now supports applications that use OpenGL and Vulkan together via interop extensions
- OpenGL swapbuffer calls can now be used for frame timings
- Trace files now contain screenshots from the OpenGL backbuffer
- NVTX is supported for marking user ranges while using OpenGL
- GPU Trace OptiX™ Support
- Vulkan applications that use OptiX are now supported
- NVTX markers used with OptiX are supported, providing better contextual information.
- Read NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine to learn more.
- GPU Trace Multi-Window Application Support
- GPU Trace allows you to select the swapchain to trace, which is helpful for applications that have multiple windows.
- Nsight Graphics Sample Applications
- The Help menu contains several sample applications and reports to get you started in learning Nsight Graphics.
- More NVIDIA DesignWorks Samples will be added in the future. You will find the source code for these applications and more on Github: https://github.com/nvpro-samples .
- Nsight Systems Direct Launch
- Nsight Systems, our CPU/GPU profiling tool, can now be directly launched from the Nsight Graphics Connection Dialog. This simplifies argument management, since they can be specified one time and used in both applications.
- Nsight Systems Direct Launch is compatible with version 2021.3 (coming soon) or later.
- GPU Trace Improvements
- Clarified the meaning of severity and certainty icons in Trace Analysis, making it easier to determine the most important range to investigate.
- Made sync primitive naming consistent with the corresponding API (i.e. Vulkan or D3D12).
- C++ Capture renaming in the Project Explorer allows you to better organize and mark-up your captures
- Added a prompt to send Nvidia feedback if Frame Debugger capture fails.
- DXVK and other wrapper libraries are now auto-detected and interception can be focused on the underlying API layer.
- Added support for Arch Linux.
- Ubuntu 16.04 Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.2.
- Fedora Linux support was deprecated with Nsight Graphics 2021.1. While it may work, we recommend that you use the tool with an officially supported distribution.
- See this page for a list of supported and tested distributions.
- Nsight Aftermath is not supported on systems that have Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled.
