NVIDIA Nsight Copilot
Nsight Copilot is NVIDIA’s AI-powered accelerated computing assistant. It provides intelligent code suggestions and assistance for NVIDIA® CUDA® development.
It’s made available as a Visual Studio Code extension, and integration in the Nsight Compute kernel profiler is now available in preview.
See Nsight Copilot in Action
Combined with our specialized CUDA-aware LLM inference models, Nsight Copilot delivers the best coding experience for CUDA developers. Nsight Copilot is powered by NVIDIA NIM™ microservices and benchmarked for quality using our ComputeEval framework to assess CUDA-related task proficiency.
Nsight Copilot for Visual Studio Code
This video shows how to convert a simple PyTorch operation into an optimized CUDA kernel with Nsight Copilot.
Nsight Copilot for Nsight Compute
This video demonstrates Nsight Copilot integration in Nsight Compute, providing interactive guidance on uncoalesced memory accesses.
Key Features
CUDA-Aware Chat
Ask natural language questions about CUDA concepts and best practices, receiving accurate and contextually relevant answers.
CUDA Code Generation
Rapidly generate optimized CUDA code snippets and kernels based on their natural language descriptions or specific requirements.
Interactive CUDA Code Transformation
Modify CUDA code directly in the editor to enhance efficiency and ensure compatibility with NVIDIA technologies.
Get Started With Nsight Copilot
1. Get Visual Studio Code Extension
The Nsight Copilot extension adds CUDA-aware coding assistant models that help you build and optimize CUDA in Visual Studio Code.
2. Apply for Preview
Using Nsight Copilot requires access to the Nsight Copilot preview program. Apply now to start getting CUDA development assistance in Visual Studio Code and Nsight Compute.