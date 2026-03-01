The number of files that need to be collected for crash dumps has been reduced. Starting with driver R615, generating shader debug info via the GenerateShaderDebugInfo feature flag embeds the crash-relevant info (.nvdbg files) directly into the crash dump file (.nv-gpudmp). The shader debug info callback is no longer required, but should still be used while your application supports pre-R615 drivers. Only shaders relevant to the crash are saved, as if using the flag GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpFeatureFlags_DeferDebugInfoCallbacks.The crash dump decoder looks first for embedded shader debug information, while retaining support for external files and SDK lookup callbacks as fallbacks.
The CPU memory overhead of enabling shader debug info in R615 is reduced from previous drivers.
Starting with driver version R615, additional information about resource lifetime and residency events are saved to the crash dump file. Nsight Graphics 2026.3 shows this information in a new Resource Timeline view in the Crash Dump Inspector.
We are simplifying the SDK footprint to associate debug names with resources in D3D12 applications. The new function GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_UpdateResourceInfo() should be used after resource creation and whenever the resource debug name changes. The legacy GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource() and GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_UnregisterResource() APIs, together with GFSDK_Aftermath_ResourceHandle, have been removed.
Aftermath now works when the native D3D12 debug layer is active.
Updated the recommended SPIR-V debug-information stripping workflow to use spirv-opt, while retaining spirv-remap as an alternative.
Improved robustness when opening older malformed GPU crash dumps.
For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Nsight Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload. This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.
[D3D][Legacy API] GFSDK_Aftermath_GetPageFaultInformation() may return the pAppResource value of a different tracked resource when multiple resources overlap or reuse the faulting GPU virtual address. Use the GPU crash-dump decoder API GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDump_GetPageFaultResourceInfo() to inspect the complete resource history for the faulting address.
[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.