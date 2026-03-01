The number of files that need to be collected for crash dumps has been reduced. Starting with driver R615, generating shader debug info via the GenerateShaderDebugInfo feature flag embeds the crash-relevant info (.nvdbg files) directly into the crash dump file (.nv-gpudmp). The shader debug info callback is no longer required, but should still be used while your application supports pre-R615 drivers. Only shaders relevant to the crash are saved, as if using the flag GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpFeatureFlags_DeferDebugInfoCallbacks.The crash dump decoder looks first for embedded shader debug information, while retaining support for external files and SDK lookup callbacks as fallbacks.