NVIDIA AgentIQ is an open-source library for connecting, evaluating, and accelerating teams of AI agents . The AgentIQ toolkit simplifies development while optimizing and increasing the accuracy of full-stack, complex agentic AI systems .

Join developers from around the globe to connect teams of AI agents and build and evaluate agentic AI systems with the AgentIQ toolkit. Enter for a chance to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

How AgentIQ Works

NVIDIA AgentIQ is a toolkit that enables developers across the organization to connect their own personalized, intelligent agents and integrate them into customized workflows. Ease the development and evaluation of accelerated agentic systems with tools provided in the open-source library.



Simplify Development: Experiment and prototype new agentic AI applications quickly and easily with AgentIQ’s configuration builder. With universal descriptors for agents, tools, and workflows, you can flexibly choose and connect agent frameworks best suited to each task in a workflow. Access a reusable collection of tools, pipelines, and agentic workflows to ease the development of agentic AI systems.



Access a Collection of Tools: Build agentic systems with ease. Use the best retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, workflows, and search tools available across your organization, or leverage NVIDIA AI Blueprints, built with NVIDIA NIM™ and NeMo™, to build a highly accurate, scalable RAG pipeline, a digital human communication interface, or an AI agent for research and reporting.



Accelerate Agent Responses: Use fine-grained telemetry to enhance agentic AI workflows. This profiling data will be used by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Dynamo to optimize the performance of agentic systems. These forecasted metrics—which can include details about an inference call to an LLM for a particular agent, such as what prompt is in memory, where it might reside, and which other agents are likely to call it—can be used to drive a more efficient workflow, enabling better business outcomes without requiring an upgrade to underlying infrastructure.



Increase Accuracy: Evaluate an agentic system’s accuracy using metrics collected with the AgentIQ toolkit, and connect them with your observability and orchestration tools. Understand and debug inputs and outputs for each component in an agentic workflow and identify areas for improvement. Swap out tools or models and use the AgentIQ toolkit to quickly reevaluate the pipeline to understand its impact.