NVIDIA AgentIQ Toolkit
NVIDIA AgentIQ is an open-source library for connecting, evaluating, and accelerating teams of AI agents. The AgentIQ toolkit simplifies development while optimizing and increasing the accuracy of full-stack, complex agentic AI systems.
Register for the NVIDIA AgentIQ Toolkit Developer Contest
Join developers from around the globe to connect teams of AI agents and build and evaluate agentic AI systems with the AgentIQ toolkit. Enter for a chance to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.Register Now
See AgentIQ in Action
How AgentIQ Works
NVIDIA AgentIQ is a toolkit that enables developers across the organization to connect their own personalized, intelligent agents and integrate them into customized workflows. Ease the development and evaluation of accelerated agentic systems with tools provided in the open-source library.
Simplify Development: Experiment and prototype new agentic AI applications quickly and easily with AgentIQ’s configuration builder. With universal descriptors for agents, tools, and workflows, you can flexibly choose and connect agent frameworks best suited to each task in a workflow. Access a reusable collection of tools, pipelines, and agentic workflows to ease the development of agentic AI systems.
Access a Collection of Tools: Build agentic systems with ease. Use the best retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, workflows, and search tools available across your organization, or leverage NVIDIA AI Blueprints, built with NVIDIA NIM™ and NeMo™, to build a highly accurate, scalable RAG pipeline, a digital human communication interface, or an AI agent for research and reporting.
Accelerate Agent Responses: Use fine-grained telemetry to enhance agentic AI workflows. This profiling data will be used by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Dynamo to optimize the performance of agentic systems. These forecasted metrics—which can include details about an inference call to an LLM for a particular agent, such as what prompt is in memory, where it might reside, and which other agents are likely to call it—can be used to drive a more efficient workflow, enabling better business outcomes without requiring an upgrade to underlying infrastructure.
Increase Accuracy: Evaluate an agentic system’s accuracy using metrics collected with the AgentIQ toolkit, and connect them with your observability and orchestration tools. Understand and debug inputs and outputs for each component in an agentic workflow and identify areas for improvement. Swap out tools or models and use the AgentIQ toolkit to quickly reevaluate the pipeline to understand its impact.
Improving AI Code Generation With the NVIDIA AgentIQ Toolkit
Learn how to leverage AI code generation with the NVIDIA AgentIQ toolkit to build a test-driven coding agent.Read Blog
The Developer’s Guide to Using the NVIDIA AgentIQ Toolkit
Watch a video walk-through to see how you can get started with the NVIDIA AgentIQ toolkit.
How to Build an Accelerated Agentic AI System
Take a technical deep dive to learn how you can start using NVIDIA AgentIQ to build custom agentic AI systems.Watch Session
Using the NVIDIA AgentIQ Toolkit Profiler
Learn how to use the NVIDIA AgentIQ toolkit to gather telemetry data and improve the accuracy of your agentic AI system.
Get Started With AgentIQ
Local Installer Instructions (Recommended)
# Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/AgentIQ.git cd agentiq # Initialize the Git repository: git submodule update --init --recursive # Download the datasets: git lfs install git lfs fetch git lfs pull # Create a Python environment: uv venv --seed .venv source .venv/bin/activate uv sync --all-groups --all-extras # Verify the library installation: aiq --help aiq --version
Note: For the instructions above, you must have uv already installed. If you do not, to install uv, get started here.
Quick Install With Pip
pip install agentiq # Verify the library installation: aiq --help aiq --version
Starter Kits
Start developing agentic AI applications with the AgentIQ toolkit with tutorials, best practices, and documentation. The AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint showcases examples for building agentic workflows that use AgentIQ. Sign up to try the new blueprint.
Getting Started With the AgentIQ Toolkit
Access AgentIQ toolkit documentation, and start building, connecting, and evaluating agentic AI systems.
AgentIQ Learning Library
More Resources
Ethical AI
NVIDIA believes trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility, and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure their model meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.
For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety and Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.