NVIDIA Isaac Lab-Arena NVIDIA Isaac™ Lab-Arena is an open-source framework for scalable policy evaluation in simulation that gives you streamlined APIs to simplify task curation and diversification. You can also run large-scale, GPU-accelerated, parallel evaluations.



It’s built on NVIDIA Isaac Lab, enabling rapid prototyping across diverse embodiments, objects, and environments without complex system building. This makes large-scale evaluation accessible, helping you better publish unified evaluation methods and benchmarks. Download Isaac Lab-Arena







How It Works Isaac Lab-Arena delivers both a framework for creating and executing complex, diverse benchmarks and a growing library of ready-to-use community benchmark content. It makes large-scale simulation-based experimentation much more efficient and accessible.



Benefits for You You now have a simpler, more effective way to simplify robotics development. Rapid prototyping of complex tasks in simulation can be accomplished without building underlying systems from scratch, while also supporting scalable evaluation across multiple robots and scenarios.



This framework also provides unified access to established community benchmarks and GPU-accelerated evaluations, streamlining the path from research to deployment across diverse environments.

Prototype tasks without system building (soon leveled up with agentic and neural tech). Run large-scale evaluation that’s parallel and GPU-accelerated. Access community benchmarks on common core. Deploy seamlessly to a PC, cloud-native (e.g. OSMO solution), or leaderboard (e.g. LeRobot).

More Resources Explore the Community Get Training and Certification Join the Program for Startups