NVIDIA IGX™ is an enterprise-ready platform for industrial and medical edge applications that delivers real-time sensor processing, AI reasoning, and functional safety for autonomous machines and robotics.

Halos brings comprehensive AI safety to autonomous vehicles and robotics. With IGX, you can build and deploy safer systems for real-world applications.

Download the latest IGX drivers and tools. Visit the IGX Download Center to get started.

Get started with the NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit for scalable edge AI solutions.

Learn more about the NVIDIA IGX software stack and how it provides safe, secure, and easy development experiences.

The NVIDIA IGX software stack is a complete, secure, and real-time AI stack designed for industrial, robotics, and medical edge systems that need exceptional performance, safety, and reliability. It integrates multiple NVIDIA software layers to help developers and OEMs build and deploy intelligent machines and systems safely and efficiently.

Discover how we’re unlocking faster, smarter edge AI apps with dynamic flow and streamlined sensor integration in Holoscan 3.0.

Learn how AI and NVIDIA Holoscan are powering SETI’s real-time search for signals from intelligent alien life.

How SETI Uses AI to Search for Intelligent Alien Life

See how NVIDIA is accelerating AI-driven robotics for smarter, safer, and more efficient healthcare solutions.

NVIDIA IGX FAQ

NVIDIA IGX is an industrial-grade, edge AI platform that combines enterprise-level hardware, software, and support. Purpose-built for a range of industrial and medical environments, IGX empowers organizations with the performance, durability, security, and safety required for AI at the edge.



IGX features high-bandwidth sensor processing, powerful AI compute, and a 10-year, long-term life cycle for both hardware and software. It's also Medical and Functional Safety Certification Ready.

It's supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise—IGX, which includes a commercial OS support AI framework, enterprise-grade security, and proactive AI-based functional safety. This lets organizations confidently deliver AI safely and securely to support human and machine collaboration.

The same NVIDIA application frameworks work on NVIDIA IGX, including Metropolis, Holoscan, and Isaac.

IGX is an enterprise product offering, created to accelerate development time, reduce software maintenance costs, and deliver performance for mission-critical applications. In contrast, NVIDIA Jetson™ is an embedded edge product for more custom and flexible designs. Jetson IGX Target Market Embedded Edge Market​ Industrial Enterprise Edge Market Application Layer​ NVIDIA JetPack™ is used for development and production of AI on a shorter-duration rolling release schedule​. Up to best-effort support through forums, no SLAs ​

Bugs and CVEs delivered in quarterly releases on a best-effort basis​ NVIDIA AI Enterprise is for production AI.

10-year support option​

All NVIDIA frameworks supported

Bugs and CVEs delivered as needed on current branch​

Business-critical SLAs​ Operating System/Runtime​ L4T OS is an NVIDIA reference OS ​ Up to 3-year best-effort support through forums, no SLAs

Kernel patches and NVIDIA-specified kernel

Bugs and CVEs delivered in quarterly releases on a best-effort basis​ Commercial OS support from target OS distros​ Upstream kernel and kernel loadable modules​

Commercial OS LTS support​

Includes safety extensions and OS to run on

Safety Island​odo luctus. Hardware​ Jetson Thor​ AI compute of up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPs​

IO throughput of 100 GB/S​

SOC module for custom design with collaterals​ IGX Thor AI compute of up to 5511 FP4 TFLOps with dGPU

IO throughput Up to 2x 200 GB/s​



Security hardening

Reference BMC

Safety Island and MCU​

Industrial grade SOC w/extended operating temps​

Custom design with IGX 500​

NVIDIA Certified​

Please review the IGX Migration App Note in the documents section here.

NVIDIA IGX is an enterprise-ready platform. The software that runs on IGX is powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise—IGX.



It includes long-term support on the whole software stack for up to 10 years.



With NVIDIA AI Enterprise—IGX, customers get full support, including Business Standard support five days a week, eight hours a day, with Service Level Agreements on response time.



This delivers peace of mind, confidence, and ease of deployment and management of your products.



Combined with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, IGX helps customers achieve tremendous savings in time to market and software maintenance.



Yes, all IGX-based full systems, including systems based on IGX 700 and IGX 500, must be NVIDIA-Certified. This is to ensure all IGX systems are fully optimized and tested for NVIDIA AI software stack and enterprise-level performance. Combined with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, IGX helps customers achieve huge time-to-market and maintenance savings.

IGX 700 is a board kit product featuring microATX with functional safety, NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7, and BMC support. It can also add an optional dGPU to scale out its AI compute to up to 1705 TOPS.



IGX 500 is a system-on-module (SOM) form-factor product that provides a custom design-in solution for official NVIDIA OEM/ODMs. It can also add optional safety MCU to enable functional safety capabilities.



The IGX Developer Kit is a full-chassis enclosure built on IGX 700. IGX customers can get started with the developer kit to create their own custom applications. Please note that the IGX Developer Kit is designed for development purposes only and is not intended to be used as a scale production system. End customers can work with NVIDIA OEM/ODM partners to build specific edge solutions for end deployable systems based upon either the IGX 700 or IGX 500.



Whether you're using an IGX 700 or IGX-500-based design for production, you can start your development with the IGX Developer Kit. IGX 700, IGX 500, and the IGX Developer Kit are all powered by the same software stack, i.e, IGX SW. Customers can then easily transition from the IGX Developer Kit environment to production systems without any code changes.



All IGX 700 and IGX 500-based products from NVIDIA partners go through NVIDIA Certification, which ensures that the NVIDIA AI Enterprise—IGX Software stack works with optimal performance on these products.



IGX has a 10-year product life cycle and enterprise software support from initial market availability. NVIDIA will offer the IGX Orin lineup until 2033.

Please review NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit Regulatory Compliance and Safety.

You can purchase the IGX Developer Kit from official distributors to develop their AI software stack and applications.



You can purchase NVIDIA IGX Certified systems directly from official OEM partners. End customers that need customized designs can work with our ecosystem partners to design IGX 500-based systems unique to their specific edge requirements. Custom designs must also go through the NVIDIA certification and qualification process.



NVIDIA IGX Forum is the best place to get all your questions and issues answered regarding using the developer kit and any software-related topics. For hardware support, customers have the option to purchase IGX Developer Kit Hardware support during the initial purchase. This provides next-business-day RMA support to maximize uptime of your development and also support with deep connections to the technical support.



