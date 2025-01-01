  1. Topics

NVIDIA IGX

NVIDIA IGX™ is an enterprise-ready platform for industrial and medical edge applications that delivers real-time sensor processing, AI reasoning, and functional safety for autonomous machines and robotics.

NVIDIA IGX Thor™ (Coming Soon) Read the User Guide (NVIDIA IGX Orin™) Forum

NVIDIA IGX Software Stack

The NVIDIA IGX software stack is a complete, secure, and real-time AI stack designed for industrial, robotics, and medical edge systems that need exceptional performance, safety, and reliability. It integrates multiple NVIDIA software layers to help developers and OEMs build and deploy intelligent machines and systems safely and efficiently.

NVIDIA IGX AI software stack for industrial, robotics, and medical edge systems

IGX Orin Technical Blog

Learn more about the NVIDIA IGX software stack and how it provides safe, secure, and easy development experiences.

Read the Blog

IGX Orin Developer Kit

Get started with the NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit for scalable edge AI solutions.

Watch the Unboxing Video

IGX OS Software

Download the latest IGX drivers and tools. Visit the IGX Download Center to get started.

Learn More About IGX OS Software

NVIDIA Halos

Halos brings comprehensive AI safety to autonomous vehicles and robotics. With IGX, you can build and deploy safer systems for real-world applications.

Learn More Halos

Get Started With NVIDIA IGX

The Next Generation of IGX

NVIDIA IGX Thor Roadmap 2025 - 2026

Learning Library

Tech Blog

Driving AI-Powered Robotics Development With NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare

See how NVIDIA is accelerating AI-driven robotics for smarter, safer, and more efficient healthcare solutions.

Tech Blog

How SETI Uses AI to Search for Intelligent Alien Life

Learn how AI and NVIDIA Holoscan are powering SETI’s real-time search for signals from intelligent alien life.

Tech Blog

Easily Build Edge AI Apps With Dynamic Flow Control in NVIDIA Holoscan 3.0

Discover how we’re unlocking faster, smarter edge AI apps with dynamic flow and streamlined sensor integration in Holoscan 3.0.

More Resources

NVIDIA IGX FAQ

Read the FAQ

