Access GameWorks Source on Github

The following repositories are available on GitHub for GameWorks:

AnselSDK (EULA)

Flow (Public)

FleX (Public)

Blast (Public)

Vulkan/OpenGL Samples (Public)

NvCloth (Public)

HBAO+ (Public)

Faceworks (Public)

PhysX SDK (Public)

Volumetric Lighting (EULA)

WaveWorks (EULA)

How to access NVIDIA GameWorks Source on GitHub:

You'll need a Github account that uses the same email address as the one used for your NVIDIA Developer Program membership.

Create a Github account here.

Create an NVIDIA Developer account here.

Enter your Github user name at the bottom of the EULA to accept it. Accept EULA

You will receive an invite within the hour.

Note: You only need to sign up once for access to all GameWorks/PhysX source repos on Github.

Integration with Unreal Engine:

Many of our technologies are available integrated into Epic's Unreal Engine.