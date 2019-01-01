Mobile World Conference (MWC) NVIDIA Recorded Sessions

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), we explored how AI, machine learning, edge computing, and other cutting-edge technologies are transforming the telecommunications (telco) industry.
Enjoy some of NVIDIA Recorded Sessions by following the links below.
|Title
|Presenters
|Use cases on the 5G Network platform
|Jan Soderstrom, Ericsson
|Beyond Communications GPU & AI Defined 5G
|Joseph Boccuzzi, NVIDIA
|Run AI powered apps on the edge with Azure Data Box Edge
|Kundana Palagiri, Microsoft Azure
|Sharpening the Edge: How edge compute is transforming Telecom Services
|Arjuna Sastry Pandit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|Deploying AI Software at the Edge with Kubernetes
|Adel El-Hallak, NVIDIA; Phil Rogers, NVIDIA
|Auto Checkout Technologies for Everyone
|Steve Gu, AiFi
|Deploying AI to the edge with 5G
|Jared Conway, NVIDIA
|Advanced AI and IoT data analytics on the Edge
|Damien Faure, ATOS
|Socially Aware Robots On Delivery
|MJ Chun, Postmates
|Optimizing AI and Machine Learning to help retailers get game-changing advance in-store analytics
|Boris Gokhman, AnyVision
|5G and the Edge
|Raheel Khalid, Verizon Envrnmnt
|NVIDIA cuBB GPU Accelerated 5G vRAN
|Joseph Boccuzzi, NVIDIA
|Accelerating Azure ML at the edge using Azure Data Box Edge
|Steven Goddard, Microsoft Azure
|Virtual Network Function Acceleration with GPUs
|Dan Teichman, Ribbon Communications
|Enabling Intelligent Edge Micro-Clouds
|Yaron Ekshtein, Iguazio
|Giving 5G Networks the Edge in Smart Cities
|Saurabh Jain, NVIDIA
|Comparison of different hardware configurations for Edge Inference
|Yaming Wang, Supermicro
|5G and Beyond: Extending Containerized Infrastructure to the Edge with GPUs
|Jered Floyd, Red Hat
|Enabling Telcos to Modernize and Monetize in the 5G, IoT and AI era
|Amit Jain, Nutanix; Mahesh Patil, Nutanix
|The SmartNIC Revolution for Efficient Cloud Infrastructures
|Ash Bhalgat, Mellanox
|Accelerated Retail Analytics on T4 GPUs in PowerEdge Servers
|Matt Scott, Malong Technologies
|How to ensure a successful ML deployment in enterprises
|Usman Sadiq, Cisco