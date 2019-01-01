Mobile World Conference (MWC) NVIDIA Recorded Sessions

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), we explored how AI, machine learning, edge computing, and other cutting-edge technologies are transforming the telecommunications (telco) industry.

Enjoy some of NVIDIA Recorded Sessions by following the links below.

Title Presenters
Use cases on the 5G Network platform Jan Soderstrom, Ericsson
Beyond Communications GPU & AI Defined 5G Joseph Boccuzzi, NVIDIA
Run AI powered apps on the edge with Azure Data Box Edge Kundana Palagiri, Microsoft Azure
Sharpening the Edge: How edge compute is transforming Telecom Services Arjuna Sastry Pandit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Deploying AI Software at the Edge with Kubernetes Adel El-Hallak, NVIDIA; Phil Rogers, NVIDIA
Auto Checkout Technologies for Everyone Steve Gu, AiFi
Deploying AI to the edge with 5G Jared Conway, NVIDIA
Advanced AI and IoT data analytics on the Edge Damien Faure, ATOS
Socially Aware Robots On Delivery MJ Chun, Postmates
Optimizing AI and Machine Learning to help retailers get game-changing advance in-store analytics Boris Gokhman, AnyVision
5G and the Edge Raheel Khalid, Verizon Envrnmnt
NVIDIA cuBB GPU Accelerated 5G vRAN Joseph Boccuzzi, NVIDIA
Accelerating Azure ML at the edge using Azure Data Box Edge Steven Goddard, Microsoft Azure
Virtual Network Function Acceleration with GPUs Dan Teichman, Ribbon Communications
Enabling Intelligent Edge Micro-Clouds Yaron Ekshtein, Iguazio
Giving 5G Networks the Edge in Smart Cities Saurabh Jain, NVIDIA
Comparison of different hardware configurations for Edge Inference Yaming Wang, Supermicro
5G and Beyond: Extending Containerized Infrastructure to the Edge with GPUs Jered Floyd, Red Hat
Enabling Telcos to Modernize and Monetize in the 5G, IoT and AI era Amit Jain, Nutanix; Mahesh Patil, Nutanix
Deploying AI Software at the Edge with Kubernetes Adel El-Hallak, NVIDIA
The SmartNIC Revolution for Efficient Cloud Infrastructures Ash Bhalgat, Mellanox
Accelerated Retail Analytics on T4 GPUs in PowerEdge Servers Matt Scott, Malong Technologies
How to ensure a successful ML deployment in enterprises Usman Sadiq, Cisco