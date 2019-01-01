Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

MWC 2019: Run AI powered apps on the edge with Azure Data Box Edge

Kundana Palagiri, Microsoft Azure

Learn how you can use Data Box Edge to deliver accelerated intelligence at the edge using Azure IoT Edge and Azure ML. Azure Data Box Edge is an AI-enabled edge computing appliance which processes and analyzes data at the edge and transfers data to cloud when connected.