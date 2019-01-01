Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

MWC 2019: Beyond Communications GPU & AI Defined 5G

Joseph Boccuzzi, NVIDIA

5G Infrastructure is a massive sensor network that is also used for transport. When combined with NVIDIA CUDA GPUs and AI, it will fundamentally transform the wireless ecosystem. The flexibility of GPU plus AI algorithms will create an Intelligent wireless infrastructure, while simultaneously driving extreme system capacity – this combination will enrich the user experience. We will address early results and the challenges we need to overcome.