JetPack SDK 4.4 DP Archive

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use NVIDIA SDK Manager to flash your Jetson developer kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.

JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview

This is a Developer Preview of JetPack 4.4, supporting all Jetson modules.

Key features include support for Jetson Xavier NX module, new versions of CUDA, TensorRT and cuDNN, support for Vulkan 1.2 and support for the upcoming DeepStream 5.0 Developer Preview.

See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details.