JetPack SDK 4.4 DP Archive
NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use NVIDIA SDK Manager to flash your Jetson developer kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview
This is a Developer Preview of JetPack 4.4, supporting all Jetson modules.
Key features include support for Jetson Xavier NX module, new versions of CUDA, TensorRT and cuDNN, support for Vulkan 1.2 and support for the upcoming DeepStream 5.0 Developer Preview.
See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details.
Installing JetPack
SD Card Image Method
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
Download Jetson Nano Developer Kit SD Card image.
Follow the steps at Getting Started with Jetson Nano Developer Kit.
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit
Download Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit SD Card image.
Follow the steps at Getting Started with Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit.
NVIDIA SDK Manager method
For any Jetson Developer Kit
Download the NVIDIA SDK Manager:
Follow the steps at Install Jetson Software with SDK Manager.
More Resources
Key Features in JetPack
JetPack includes OS images, Libraries and APIs, developer tools, samples, and documentation. For more detail about the following JetPack components and features, see the JetPack Release Notes.
OS
NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
TensorRT
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
cuDNN
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
CUDA
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
Multimedia API
The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development.
Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used.
Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.
Computer Vision
VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing.
OpenCV is a leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning.
VPI (Vision Programing Interface)1, a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on PVA2 (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU and CPU
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
2PVA is available only on Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX
Developer Tools
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications.
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications.
JetPack 4.4 Developer Preview Highlights:
DeepStream SDK
NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video and image understanding. DeepStream is an integral part of NVIDIA Metropolis, the platform for building end-to-end services and solutions that transform pixel and sensor data to actionable insights.
DeepStream SDK 5.0 developer preview highlights
For a full list of samples and documentation, see the JetPack documentation.
