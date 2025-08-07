Buy the Latest Jetson Products

The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Industrial module delivers up to 248 TOPs of AI performance for embedded industrial applications with power configurable between 15W and 75W. It’s form-factor and pin-compatible with Jetson AGX Orin, and gives you more than 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial.

Please talk with your distributor to place an order. Online orders will be available starting in July.



Learn more