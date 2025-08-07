Buy the Latest Jetson Products
Jetson Thor Developer Kit
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Thor™ is the ultimate platform for humanoid robotics, delivering unmatched performance and scalability in a compact, power-efficient form factor. Powered by the advanced Blackwell GPU and 128 GB of memory, it delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute effortlessly running the latest generative AI models to enable highly sophisticated robotic systems. Learn more
Jetson T5000 Module
Accelerate the future of physical AI and robotics with NVIDIA Jetson Thor™ series modules that deliver up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute and 128 GB of memory—all in a compact form factor. You get 7.5x the AI compute of the last generation to power the most sophisticated robotic systems, including humanoid robots, advanced medical systems, and autonomous machines that demand real-time AI performance and multi-sensor processing. Learn more
Jetson T4000 Module
The NVIDIA® Jetson T4000™ module offers exceptional performance for physical AI and robotics. This includes up to 1200 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute and 64 GB of memory with power configurable between 40 W and 70 W. Compared to AGX Orin™, it delivers over 4x the AI compute with exceptional energy efficiency and real-time reasoning. Learn more
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
The NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ Nano Super Developer Kit is a compact, yet powerful computer that redefines generative AI for small edge devices. At just USD $249, it provides developers, students, and makers with the most affordable and accessible platform, backed by the support of NVIDIA AI software and a broad AI software ecosystem. Learn more
Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
Bring next-level performance to your next edge AI or robotic innovation in a small, power-efficient form factor built for the edge. You get up to 40 TOPS of AI performance in the smallest NVIDIA Jetson™ form-factor, with power options between 5W and 15W. All in a powerful AI supercomputer with the original Jetson Nano™ footprint. Learn more
Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
Bring next-level performance to your next edge AI or robotic innovation in a small, power-efficient form factor built for the edge. You get up to 40 TOPS of AI performance in the smallest NVIDIA Jetson™ form-factor, with power options between 5W and 15W. All in a powerful AI supercomputer with the original Jetson Nano™ footprint. Learn more
Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
The NVIDIA®Jetson AGX Orin™ 64GB Developer Kit and all Jetson Orin modules share one SoC architecture. This enables the developer kit to emulate any of the modules and makes it easy for you to start developing your next product. Compact size, lots of connectors, 64GB memory, and up to 275 TOPS of AI performance make this developer kit perfect for prototyping advanced AI-powered robots and other edge AI devices. Learn more
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ 64GB module delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance with power configurable between 15W and 60W. This gives you more than 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier™ in the same compact form-factor for robotics and other autonomous machine use cases. Learn more
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Industrial module delivers up to 248 TOPs of AI performance for embedded industrial applications with power configurable between 15W and 75W. It’s form-factor and pin-compatible with Jetson AGX Orin, and gives you more than 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial.
Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ 32GB module delivers up to 200 TOPS of AI performance with power configurable between 15W and 40W. This gives you more than 6X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier™ in the same compact form-factor for robotics and other autonomous machine use cases. Learn more
Jetson Orin NX 16GB
Experience the world’s most powerful AI computer for autonomous power-efficient machines in the smallest NVIDIA Jetson™ form factor ever. It delivers 5X the performance and twice the NVIDIA® CUDA® cores of the last generation, plus high-speed interface support for multiple sensors. With 100 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines, Jetson Orin™ NX gives you big performance in an amazingly compact package. Learn more
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
The Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB module makes AI-powered autonomous machines possible, running in as little as 10W and delivering up to 32 TOPs. As part of the world’s leading AI computing platform, it benefits from NVIDIA’s rich set of AI tools and workflows, enabling developers to train and deploy neural networks quickly. Jetson AGX Xavier is supported by JetPack SDK, which can help you save big by reducing development effort and expense. Learn more
Jetson AGX Xavier
The Jetson AGX Xavier module makes AI-powered autonomous machines possible, running in as little as 10W and delivering up to 32 TOPs. As part of the world’s leading AI computing platform, it benefits from NVIDIA’s rich set of AI tools and workflows, enabling developers to train and deploy neural networks quickly. Jetson AGX Xavier is supported by JetPack SDK, which can help you save big by reducing development effort and expense. Learn more
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ Industrial delivers the highest performance for AI embedded industrial and functional safety applications in a power-efficient, rugged system-on-module. It’s form-factor and pin-compatible with Jetson AGX Xavier, and with up to 20X the performance and 4X the memory of NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i, customers can bring the latest AI models to their most demanding use cases. Learn more
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB delivers up to 21 TOPS for running modern AI workloads, consumes as little as 10 watts of power, and has a compact form factor smaller than a credit card. It can run modern neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors, opening the door for embedded and edge computing devices that demand increased performance but are constrained by size, weight, and power budgets. Learn more
Jetson Xavier NX
Jetson Xavier NX delivers up to 21 TOPS for running modern AI workloads, consumes as little as 10 watts of power, and has a compact form factor smaller than a credit card. It can run modern neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors, opening the door for embedded and edge computing devices that demand increased performance but are constrained by size, weight, and power budgets. Learn more
Jetson TX2 NX
NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano, and shares form-factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier™ NX. Learn more
Jetson TX2
Jetson TX2 is a 7.5-watt supercomputer on a module that brings true AI computing at the edge. It's built around an NVIDIA Pascal™-family GPU and loaded with 8 GB of memory and 59.7 GB/s of memory bandwidth. It features a variety of standard hardware interfaces that make it easy to integrate it into a wide range of products and form factors. Learn more
Jetson TX2i
NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i module’s rugged design, small form factor, and reduced power envelope make it ideal for high-performance edge computing devices such as industrial robots, machine vision cameras, and portable medical equipment. Learn more
Jetson TX2 4GB
Explore new AI capabilities at the edge with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 4GB. This embedded computer lets you run neural networks with double the compute performance or double the power efficiency of Jetson TX1—at the same price. As part of the world’s leading AI computing platform, Jetson TX2 4GB works with NVIDIA’s rich set of AI tools and workflows, which enable developers to train and deploy neural networks quickly. Learn more
Jetson Nano
NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ is a small, powerful computer for embedded applications and AI IoT that delivers the power of modern AI. Get started with the comprehensive JetPack SDK with accelerated libraries for deep learning, computer vision, graphics, multimedia, and more. Get the performance and capabilities you need to run modern AI workloads, giving you a fast and easy way to add advanced AI to your next product. Learn more