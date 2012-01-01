NVIDIA CUDA Tile
NVIDIA® CUDA® Tile is a tile-based GPU programming model that targets portability for NVIDIA Tensor Cores. CUDA Tile unlocks peak GPU performance with a programming model that simplifies the creation of optimized, tile-based kernels across NVIDIA platforms.
Get Started
CUDA Tile is based on the Tile IR specification and tools, including cuTile, which is the user-facing language support for CUDA Tile IR (Intermediate Representation) in Python (and, in the future, C++). The NVIDIA Python implementation of this tile-based programming model is cuTile Python.
CUDA Tile IR
Virtual Instruction Set for Tile Programming:
Enables native programming of GPUs within the structured high-performance context of the tile programming model
cuTile Python
Python-Native, Tiled Kernel Development:
Seamless high-level Python expression of the CUDA Tile programming model
Built on the foundation of the Tile IR specification
Offers the ability to write, define, and optimize tiled GPU kernels using familiar Python syntax
Learning Library
CUDA Tile Programming with cuTile Python
cuTile Python
Ready to unify GPU performance with Python's simplicity? This blog post will guide you through getting started with cuTile Python, showing you exactly how to begin defining and deploying CUDA Tile kernels using the power and flexibility of the Python language.
cuTile Python Comprehensive Documentation
cuTile Python
Visit the complete cuTile Python documentation page to explore detailed information on installation, API usage, code examples, and best practices, providing everything you need to effectively leverage the CUDA Tile programming model within your Python projects.
TileGym Github Repository
TileGym
Head to the GitHub repository for TileGym, a CUDA Tile kernel library that provides a rich collection of kernel tutorials and examples for tile-based GPU programming. It also demonstrates how to integrate CUDA Tile into real-world large language models such as Llama 3 and DeepSeek V2.