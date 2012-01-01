NVIDIA CompileIQ™ is an AI-powered compiler auto-tuning framework that uses evolutionary and genetic algorithms to optimize NVIDIA GPU compilers for individual workloads. Instead of accepting one generic compiler configuration for all workloads, CompileIQ flips the script: It generates optimal configurations for NVIDIA compiler options based on the specific workload in question.

How CompileIQ Works

Tune your compiler to the kernel, not the other way around.



NVIDIA GPU compilers use default heuristics designed to produce strong results across a wide range of applications. That broad default is valuable, but the best configuration for one workload is not always the best configuration for another. CompileIQ turns Compiler Search Spaces into candidate configurations, evaluates these candidates against a developer-defined objective function, and uses evolutionary search to find the optimal candidate for specific kernels that matter to you.



Also, there are some known configurations that work well for specific workloads. We call these premade configurations “Booster Packs,” and they’re available to use in your application without any tuning.



CompileIQ works best for:



Teams that already have highly optimized source code for their kernels

Applications that follow the 80/20 rule: 80% of the compute budget is spent on 20% of the code

New kernel developers developing variations of kernels for which a Booster Pack is provided