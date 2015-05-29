CUDA 7.0 Downloads

Windows FAQ

Q: Where is the notebook installer?

A: Previous releases of the CUDA Toolkit had separate installation packages for notebook and desktop systems. Beginning with CUDA 7.0, these packages have been merged into a single package that is capable of installing on all supported platforms.

Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?

A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internet connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required.

Q: Where do I get the GPU Deployment Kit (GDK) for Windows?

A: The installers give you an option to install the GDK. If you only want to install the GDK, then you should use the network installer, for efficiency.

Q: Where can I find old versions of the CUDA Toolkit?

A: Older versions of the toolkit can be found on the Legacy CUDA Toolkits page.

Q: Is cuDNN included as part of the CUDA Toolkit?

A: cuDNN is our library for Deep Learning frameworks, and can be downloaded separately from the cuDNN home page.