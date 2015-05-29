CUDA 7.0 Downloads

Please Note: There is a recommended patch for CUDA 7.0 which resolves an issue in the cuFFT library that can lead to incorrect results for certain inputs sizes less than or equal to 1920 in any dimension when cufftSetStream() is passed a non-blocking stream (e.g., one created using the cudaStreamNonBlocking flag of the CUDA Runtime API or the CU_STREAM_NON_BLOCKING flag of the CUDA Driver API).

 
Version Network Installer Local Installer
Windows 8.1
Windows 7
Win Server 2012 R2
Win Server 2008 R2		 EXE (8.0MB) EXE (939MB)
cuFFT Patch ZIP (52MB) , README
Windows Getting Started Guide
Windows FAQ

Q: Where is the notebook installer?
A: Previous releases of the CUDA Toolkit had separate installation packages for notebook and desktop systems. Beginning with CUDA 7.0, these packages have been merged into a single package that is capable of installing on all supported platforms.

Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?
A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internet connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required.

Q: Where do I get the GPU Deployment Kit (GDK) for Windows?
A: The installers give you an option to install the GDK. If you only want to install the GDK, then you should use the network installer, for efficiency.

Q: Where can I find old versions of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: Older versions of the toolkit can be found on the Legacy CUDA Toolkits page.

Q: Is cuDNN included as part of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: cuDNN is our library for Deep Learning frameworks, and can be downloaded separately from the cuDNN home page.

Version Network Installer Local Package Installer Runfile Installer
Fedora 21 RPM  (3KB) RPM    (1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
OpenSUSE 13.2 RPM  (3KB) RPM    (1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
OpenSUSE 13.1 RPM  (3KB) RPM    (1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
RHEL 7
CentOS 7		 RPM (10KB) RPM   (1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
RHEL 6
CentOS 6		 RPM (18KB) RPM   (1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
SLES 12 RPM  (3KB) RPM  (1.1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
SLES 11 (SP3) RPM  (3KB) RPM  (1.1GB) RUN (1.1GB)
SteamOS 1.0-beta     RUN (1.1GB)
Ubuntu 14.10 DEB  (3KB) DEB  (1.5GB) RUN (1.1GB)
Ubuntu 14.04* DEB (10KB) DEB (902MB) RUN (1.1GB)
Ubuntu 12.04 DEB  (3KB) DEB  (1.3GB) RUN (1.1GB)
GPU Deployment Kit Included in Installer Included in Installer RUN   (4MB)
cuFFT Patch TAR (122MB) , README
Linux Getting Started Guide    

* Includes POWER8 cross-compilation tools.

Linux FAQ

Q: Where can I find the CUDA 7 Toolkit for my Jetson TK1?
A: Jetson TK1 is not supported by the CUDA 7 Toolkit. Please download the CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for Jetson TK1 instead.

Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?
A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internal internet connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required to use this installer.

Q: Is cuDNN included as part of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: cuDNN is our library for Deep Learning frameworks, and can be downloaded separately from the cuDNN home page.

Version Network Installer Local Package Installer Runfile Installer
Ubuntu 14.10 DEB (3KB) DEB (588MB)  
Ubuntu 14.04 DEB (3KB) DEB (588MB)  
GPU Deployment Kit n/a n/a RUN (1.7MB)
cuFFT Patch TAR (105MB) , README

Linux Getting Started Guide 		     
Linux Power8 FAQ

Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?
A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internal internet connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required to use this installer.

Q: Is cuSOLVER available for the POWER8 architecture?
A: The initial release of the CUDA 7.0 toolkit omitted the cuSOLVER library from the installer. On May 29, 2015, new CUDA 7.0 installers were posted for the POWER8 architecture that included the cuSOLVER library. If you downloaded the CUDA 7.0 toolkit for POWER8 on or earlier than this date, and you need to use cuSOLVER, you will need to download the latest installer and re-install.

Version Network Installer Local Installer
10.9
10.10		 DMG (0.4MB) PKG (977MB)
cuFFT Patch TAR (104MB) , README

Mac Getting Started Guide 		   
MAC FAQ

Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?
A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internal connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required to use this installer.

Q: Is cuDNN included as part of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: cuDNN is our library for Deep Learning frameworks, and can be downloaded separately from the cuDNN home page.

Q: What do I do if the Network Installer fails to run with the error message "The package is damaged and can't be opened. You should eject the disk image"?
A: Check that your security preferences are set to allow apps downloaded from anywhere to run. This setting can be found under: System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General


Documentation
Release Notes
End User License Agreement
CUDA Toolkit Overview
Checksums

 