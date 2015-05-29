CUDA 7.0 Downloads
Please Note: There is a recommended patch for CUDA 7.0 which resolves an issue in the cuFFT library that can lead to incorrect results for certain inputs sizes less than or equal to 1920 in any dimension when cufftSetStream() is passed a non-blocking stream (e.g., one created using the cudaStreamNonBlocking flag of the CUDA Runtime API or the CU_STREAM_NON_BLOCKING flag of the CUDA Driver API).
|Version
|Network Installer
|Local Installer
|
Windows 8.1
Windows 7
Win Server 2012 R2
Win Server 2008 R2
|EXE (8.0MB)
|EXE (939MB)
|cuFFT Patch
|ZIP (52MB) , README
|Windows Getting Started Guide
Q: Where is the notebook installer?
A: Previous releases of the CUDA Toolkit had separate installation packages for notebook and desktop systems. Beginning with CUDA 7.0, these packages have been merged into a single package that is capable of installing on all supported platforms.
Q: What is the difference between the Network Installer and the Local Installer?
A: The Local Installer has all of the components embedded into it (toolkit, driver, samples). This makes the installer very large, but once downloaded, it can be installed without an internet connection. The Network Installer is a small executable that will only download the necessary components dynamically during the installation so an internet connection is required.
Q: Where do I get the GPU Deployment Kit (GDK) for Windows?
A: The installers give you an option to install the GDK. If you only want to install the GDK, then you should use the network installer, for efficiency.
Q: Where can I find old versions of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: Older versions of the toolkit can be found on the Legacy CUDA Toolkits page.
Q: Is cuDNN included as part of the CUDA Toolkit?
A: cuDNN is our library for Deep Learning frameworks, and can be downloaded separately from the cuDNN home page.
|Version
|Network Installer
|Local Package Installer
|Runfile Installer
|Fedora 21
|RPM (3KB)
|RPM (1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|OpenSUSE 13.2
|RPM (3KB)
|RPM (1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|OpenSUSE 13.1
|RPM (3KB)
|RPM (1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|
RHEL 7
CentOS 7
|RPM (10KB)
|RPM (1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|
RHEL 6
CentOS 6
|RPM (18KB)
|RPM (1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|SLES 12
|RPM (3KB)
|RPM (1.1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|SLES 11 (SP3)
|RPM (3KB)
|RPM (1.1GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|SteamOS 1.0-beta
|RUN (1.1GB)
|Ubuntu 14.10
|DEB (3KB)
|DEB (1.5GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|Ubuntu 14.04*
|DEB (10KB)
|DEB (902MB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|Ubuntu 12.04
|DEB (3KB)
|DEB (1.3GB)
|RUN (1.1GB)
|GPU Deployment Kit
|Included in Installer
|Included in Installer
|RUN (4MB)
|cuFFT Patch
|TAR (122MB) , README
|Linux Getting Started Guide
* Includes POWER8 cross-compilation tools.
Q: Where can I find the CUDA 7 Toolkit for my Jetson TK1?
A: Jetson TK1 is not supported by the CUDA 7 Toolkit. Please download the CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for Jetson TK1 instead.
|Version
|Network Installer
|Local Package Installer
|Runfile Installer
|Ubuntu 14.10
|DEB (3KB)
|DEB (588MB)
|Ubuntu 14.04
|DEB (3KB)
|DEB (588MB)
|GPU Deployment Kit
|n/a
|n/a
|RUN (1.7MB)
|cuFFT Patch
|TAR (105MB) , README
|
Linux Getting Started Guide
Q: Is cuSOLVER available for the POWER8 architecture?
A: The initial release of the CUDA 7.0 toolkit omitted the cuSOLVER library from the installer. On May 29, 2015, new CUDA 7.0 installers were posted for the POWER8 architecture that included the cuSOLVER library. If you downloaded the CUDA 7.0 toolkit for POWER8 on or earlier than this date, and you need to use cuSOLVER, you will need to download the latest installer and re-install.
|Version
|Network Installer
|Local Installer
|
10.9
10.10
|DMG (0.4MB)
|PKG (977MB)
|cuFFT Patch
|TAR (104MB) , README
|
Mac Getting Started Guide
Q: What do I do if the Network Installer fails to run with the error message "The package is damaged and can't be opened. You should eject the disk image"?
A: Check that your security preferences are set to allow apps downloaded from anywhere to run. This setting can be found under: System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General