CUDA Toolkit 5.5

The CUDA 5.5 installers include the CUDA Toolkit, SDK code samples, Nsight Visual Studio edition (for Windows) and Nsight Eclipse Edition (for Linux / Mac OS X), and developer drivers.

CUDA 5.5 Production Release Release Notes.

Operating

System Distribution Architecture x86 ARMv7 64-bit 32-bit Windows 8.1 - Desktop 64-bit 32-bit 8.1 - Notebook 64-bit 32-bit Vista, 7, 8.0 - Notebook 64-bit 32-bit Vista, 7, 8.0 - Desktop 64-bit 32-bit XP - Desktop* 64-bit 32-bit Linux RHEL 6 RPM RUN RHEL 5.5 RUN Fedora 18 RPM RUN OpenSUSE 12.2 RPM RUN SLES 11 (SP1 & SP2) RPM RUN Ubuntu 12.04*** DEB** RUN DEB** RUN DEB Ubuntu 12.10 DEB RUN DEB RUN Ubuntu 10.04 RUN RUN Mac OSX 10.7 & 10.8 PKG 10.9 PKG

All the CUDA Toolkits are subject to the license terms in this End User License Agreement.

Notes:

* Driver support for WindowsXP and Windows 32-bit for Tesla Workstation products is limited to C2075 and older products only.

** Includes ARMv7 cross-complilation and profiling tools.

*** The CUDA 5.5 Debian packages are not compatible with Ubuntu 12.04 after the 12.04.4 LTS update. Please use the .run installer instead.