CUDA Toolkit 5.5
The CUDA 5.5 installers include the CUDA Toolkit, SDK code samples, Nsight Visual Studio edition (for Windows) and Nsight Eclipse Edition (for Linux / Mac OS X), and developer drivers.
CUDA 5.5 Production Release Release Notes.
|
Operating
System
|Distribution
|Architecture
|x86
|ARMv7
|64-bit
|32-bit
|Windows
|8.1 - Desktop
|64-bit
|32-bit
|8.1 - Notebook
|64-bit
|32-bit
|Vista, 7, 8.0 - Notebook
|64-bit
|32-bit
|Vista, 7, 8.0 - Desktop
|64-bit
|32-bit
|XP - Desktop*
|64-bit
|32-bit
|Linux
|RHEL 6
|RPM RUN
|RHEL 5.5
|RUN
|Fedora 18
|RPM RUN
|OpenSUSE 12.2
|RPM RUN
|SLES 11 (SP1 & SP2)
|RPM RUN
|Ubuntu 12.04***
|DEB** RUN
|DEB** RUN
|DEB
|Ubuntu 12.10
|DEB RUN
|DEB RUN
|Ubuntu 10.04
|RUN
|RUN
|Mac OSX
|10.7 & 10.8
|PKG
|10.9
|PKG
All the CUDA Toolkits are subject to the license terms in this End User License Agreement.
Notes:
* Driver support for WindowsXP and Windows 32-bit for Tesla Workstation products is limited to C2075 and older products only.
** Includes ARMv7 cross-complilation and profiling tools.
*** The CUDA 5.5 Debian packages are not compatible with Ubuntu 12.04 after the 12.04.4 LTS update. Please use the .run installer instead.