CUDA Toolkit 4.1 - archive

This release of the CUDA Toolkit version 4.1 features a new LLVM-based CUDA compiler, 1000+ new image processing functions, and a redesigned Visual Profiler with automated performance analysis and integrated expert guidance. Follow the links below for the latest CUDA Toolkit , Drivers and GPU Computing SDK downloads. To report issues and bugs - please sign up as a CUDA Registered Developer. To get a quick overview of new features and performance -download the CUDA 4.1 feature overview presentation

If you need a legacy version of the CUDA Toolkit please visit our CUDA Toolkit Archive