CUDA Toolkit 4.1 - archive
This release of the CUDA Toolkit version 4.1 features a new LLVM-based CUDA compiler, 1000+ new image processing functions, and a redesigned Visual Profiler with automated performance analysis and integrated expert guidance. Follow the links below for the latest CUDA Toolkit , Drivers and GPU Computing SDK downloads. To report issues and bugs - please sign up as a CUDA Registered Developer. To get a quick overview of new features and performance -download the CUDA 4.1 feature overview presentation
Getting Started Guide
CUDA 4.1 Overview Webinar
Tools and Libraries Ecosystem
Become a CUDA Registered Developer
CUDA Webinars
CUDA Toolkit Downloads
C/C++ compiler, CUDA-GDB, Visual Profiler, CUDA Memcheck, GPU-accelerated libraries, Includes other tools & full documentation. Toolkit 4.1Release Notes
Windows
Parallel Nsight 2.1
Linux
Fedora 14
RedHat Enterprise
Ubuntu
Enterprise Server 11 SP1
Mac
|Developer Drivers Downloads
Windows
Win7 & WinVista (Desktop) (ver. 286.19)
Win7 & WinVista (Notebook) (ver. 286.16)
Linux
(ver. 285.05.33)
Mac
(ver. 4.1.28)
OS ver. 10.6.8 or higher required
|GPU Computing SDK Downloads A comprehensive collection of code samples. Browse Online
Windows
Linux
Mac
If you need a legacy version of the CUDA Toolkit please visit our CUDA Toolkit Archive