CUDA Toolkit 4.0
Release Highlights
Easier Application Porting
- Share GPUs across multiple threads
- Use all GPUs in the system concurrently from a single host thread
- No-copy pinning of system memory, a faster alternative to cudaMallocHost()
- C++ new/delete and support for virtual functions
- Support for inline PTX assembly
- Thrust library of templated performance primitives such as sort, reduce, etc.
- NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library for image/video processing
- Layered Textures for working with same size/format textures at larger sizes and higher performance
Faster Multi-GPU Programming
- Unified Virtual Addressing
- GPUDirect v2.0 support for Peer-to-Peer Communication
New & Improved Developer Tools
- Automated Performance Analysis in Visual Profiler
- C++ debugging in CUDA-GDB for Linux and MacOS
- GPU binary disassembler for Fermi architecture (cuobjdump)
- Parallel Nsight 2.0 now available for Windows developers with new debugging and profiling features.
|Windows 7, VISTA, Windows XP
|Downloads
|
Developer Drivers for WinXP (270.81)
Support for XP on notebooks is being phased out and is not available for this release. See Release Notes and Getting Started Guides for more information.
|32-bit 64-bit
|Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (270.81)
|32-bit 64-bit
|Notebook Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (275.33)
|32-bit 64-bit
|
CUDA Toolkit
|
*NEW* CUDA Toolkit 4.0 Build Customization BUG FIX Update
Fixes error message "$(CUDABuildTasksPath) property is not valid"
|download
|GPU Computing SDK - complete package including all code samples
|
32-bit 64-bit
browse online
|Parallel Nsight 2.0
|download
|Learn about additional tools, libraries, and more…
|CUDA Ecosystem
|CUDA Tools SDK (APIs for 3rd party performance analysis tools and cluster management solutions)
|32-bit 64-bit
|Linux
|Downloads
|Developer Drivers for Linux (270.41.19)
|32-bit 64-bit
|
CUDA Toolkit
|CUDA Toolkit for Fedora 13
|
32-bit, (Visual Profiler_Patch)
64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 6.0
|64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 5.5
|
32-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 4.8
|64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|CUDA Toolkit for Ubuntu Linux 10.10
|
32-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|CUDA Toolkit for OpenSUSE 11.2
|
32-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
64-bit, (VP Patch -coming soon)
|CUDA Toolkit for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 SP1
|
32-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
64-bit, (Visual Profiler Patch)
|GPU Computing SDK - complete package including all code samples
|
download
browse online
|Learn about additional tools, libraries, and more…
|CUDA Ecosystem
|CUDA Tools SDK (APIs for 3rd party debuggers, performance analysis tools and cluster management solutions)
|32-bit 64-bit
|Mac OS X
|Downloads
|Developer Drivers (4.0.50) for MacOS (requires OS ver. 10.6.8 or higher)
|download
|
CUDA Toolkit (requires OS version 10.6.7 or higher)
|GPU Computing SDK - complete package including all code samples
|
download
Browse Online
|Learn about additional tools, libraries, and more…
|CUDA Ecosystem
|CUDA Tools SDK (APIs for 3rd party debuggers and performance analysis tools)
|download