CUDA Toolkit 3.2 Downloads

Download Quick Links [ Windows ] [ Linux ] [ MacOS ]

Individual code samples from the SDK are also available.

Release Highlights

New and Improved CUDA Libraries

CUBLAS performance improved 50% to 300% on Fermi architecture GPUs, for matrix multiplication of all datatypes and transpose variations

CUFFT performance tuned for radix-3, -5, and -7 transform sizes on Fermi architecture GPUs, now 2x to 10x faster than MKL

New CUSPARSE library of GPU-accelerated sparse matrix routines for sparse/sparse and dense/sparse operations delivers 5x to 30x faster performance than MKL

New CURAND library of GPU-accelerated random number generation (RNG) routines, supporting Sobol quasi-random and XORWOW pseudo-random routines at 10x to 20x faster than similar routines in MKL

H.264 encode/decode libraries now included in the CUDA Toolkit

CUDA Driver & CUDA C Runtime

Support for new 6GB Quadro and Tesla products

New support for enabling high performance Tesla Compute Cluster (TCC) mode on Tesla GPUs in Windows desktop workstations

Development Tools

Multi-GPU debugging support for both cuda-gdb and Parallel Nsight

Expanded cuda-memcheck support for all Fermi architecture GPUs

NVCC support for Intel C Compiler (ICC) v11.1 on 64-bit Linux distros

Support for debugging GPUs with more than 4GB device memory

Miscellaneous

Support for memory management using malloc() and free() in CUDA C compute kernels

New NVIDIA System Management Interface (nvidia-smi) support for reporting % GPU busy, and several GPU performance counters

New GPU Computing SDK Code Samples

Several code samples demonstrating how to use the new CURAND library, including MonteCarloCURAND, EstimatePiInlineP, EstimatePiInlineQ, EstimatePiP, EstimatePiQ, SingleAsianOptionP, and randomFog

Conjugate Gradient Solver, demonstrating the use of CUBLAS and CUSPARSE in the same application

Function Pointers, a sample that shows how to use function pointers to implement the Sobel Edge Detection filter for 8-bit monochrome images

Interval Computing, demonstrating the use of interval arithmetic operators using C++ templates and recursion

Simple Printf, demonstrating best practices for using both printf and cuprintf in compute kernels

Bilateral Filter, an edge-preserving non-linear smoothing filter for image recovery and denoising implemented in CUDA C with OpenGL rendering

SLI with Direct3D Texture, a simple example demonstrating the use of SLI and Direct3D interoperability with CUDA C

cudaEncode, showing how to use the NVIDIA H.264 Encoding Library using YUV frames as input

Vflocking Direct3D/CUDA, which simulates and visualizes the flocking behavior of birds in flight

simpleSurfaceWrite, demonstrating how CUDA kernels can write to 2D surfaces on Fermi GPUs

Windows developers should be sure to check out the new debugging and profiling features in Parallel Nsight v1.5 for Visual Studio at www.nvidia.com/ParallelNsight.

Please refer to the Release Notes and Getting Started Guides for more information.

In CUDA Toolkit 3.2 and the accompanying release of the CUDA driver, some important changes have been made to the CUDA Driver API to support large memory access for device code and to enable further system calls such as malloc and free. Please refer to the CUDA Toolkit 3.2 Readiness Tech Brief for a summary of these changes.

Note: The developer driver packages below provide baseline support for the widest number of NVIDIA products in the smallest number of installers. More recent production driver packages for developers and end users may be available at www.nvidia.com/drivers.

For additional tools and solutions for Windows, Linux and MAC OS , such as CUDA Fortran, CULA, CUDA-GDB, please visit our Tools and Ecosystem Page

