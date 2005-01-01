CUDA Toolkit 2.3 Downloads
CUDA Toolkit 2.3 (June 2009)
Release Highlights
- The CUFFT Library now supports double-precision transforms and includes significant performance improvements for single-precision transforms as well. See the CUDA Toolkit release notes for details.
- The cuda-gdb hardware debugger and CUDA Visual Profiler are now included in the CUDA Toolkit installer, and the CUDA-GDB debugger is now available for all supported Linux distros.
- Each GPU in an SLI group is now enumerated individually, so compute applications can now take advantage of multi-GPU performance even when SLI is enabled for graphics.
- The 64-bit versions of the CUDA Toolkit now support compiling 32-bit applications. Please note that the installation location of the libraries has changed, so developers on 64-bit Linux must update their LD_LIBRARY_PATH to contain either /usr/local/cuda/lib or /usr/local/cuda/lib64.
- New support for fp16/fp32 conversion intrinsics allows storage of data in fp16 format with computation in fp32. Use of fp16 format is ideal for applications that require higher numerical range than 16-bit integer but less precision than fp32 and reduces memory space and bandwidth consumption.
The Visual Profiler includes several enhancements:
- All memory transfer API calls are now reported
- Support for profiling multiple contexts per GPU
- Synchronized clocks for requested start time on the CPU and start/end times on the GPU for all kernel launches and memory transfers
- Global memory load and store efficiency metrics for GPUs with compute capability 1.2 and higher
- The CUDA Driver for MacOS now has it's own installer, and is available separate from the CUDA Toolkit.
Support for major Linux distros, MacOS X, and Windows:
- MacOS X 10.5.6 and later (32-bit)
- Windows XP/Vista/7 with Visual Studio 8 (VC2005 SP1) and 9 (VC2008)
- Fedora 10, RHEL 4.7 & 5.3, SLED 10.2 & 11.0, OpenSUSE 11.1, and Ubuntu 8.10 & 9.04
New CUDA SDK code samples:
- A new pitchLinearTexure code sample that shows how to efficiently texture from pitch linear memory.
- A new PTXJIT code sample illustrating how to use cuModuleLoadDataEx() to load PTX source from memory instead of loading a file.
- Two new code samples for Windows, showing how to use the NVCUVID library to decode MPEG-2, VC-1, and H.264 content and pass frames to OpenGL or Direct3D for display.
- Updated code samples showing how to properly align CUDA kernel function parameters so the same code works on both x32 and x64 systems.
All Toolkit and Library Documentation included with the Toolkit and SDK Installers
