CUDA Toolkit 2.2 (May 2009)
Release Highlights
- CUDA Visual Profiler now reports memory transactions
- Improved OpenGL interop performance
- Support for texturing from pitch linear memory delivers up to 2x bandwidth savings for video processing and other applications
- New Zero-copy feature allows kernel functions to read and write directly from pinned system memory
- Support for pinned shared memory applications to use less total system memory and achieve better performance when using multiple GPUs
- Asynchronous memcopy on Vista allows applications to realize significant performance improvements (previously supported on other OS's)
- CUDA GDB hardware debugger helps debug 1000s of threads running on the GPU, complete with breakpoints, watch variables, and state inspection
New CUDA SDK code samples:
- Added Mandelbrot, deviceQueryDrv, radixSort, SobolQRNG, and threadFenceReduction samples
- Updated code samples so demonstrate use of CUDA Event Blocking Synchronization (CU_CTX_BLOCKING_SYNC)
