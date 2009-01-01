CUDA Toolkit 2.2 (May 2009)

Release Highlights

  • CUDA Visual Profiler now reports memory transactions
  • Improved OpenGL interop performance
  • Support for texturing from pitch linear memory delivers up to 2x bandwidth savings for video processing and other applications
  • New Zero-copy feature allows kernel functions to read and write directly from pinned system memory
  • Support for pinned shared memory applications to use less total system memory and achieve better performance when using multiple GPUs
  • Asynchronous memcopy on Vista allows applications to realize significant performance improvements (previously supported on other OS's)
  • CUDA GDB hardware debugger helps debug 1000s of threads running on the GPU, complete with breakpoints, watch variables, and state inspection

New CUDA SDK code samples:

  • Added Mandelbrot, deviceQueryDrv, radixSort, SobolQRNG, and threadFenceReduction samples
  • Updated code samples so demonstrate use of CUDA Event Blocking Synchronization (CU_CTX_BLOCKING_SYNC)

 

 

