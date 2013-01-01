Tegra Android Development Pack 2.0r9 released with latest Android SDK and NDK r9d support!

The latest public release of Tegra Android Development Pack (2.0r9) is now available under the new NVIDIA GameWorks™ platform of NVIDIA Developer Tools. Tegra Android Development Pack (TADP) is a suite of SDKs, developer tools, drivers and OS images bundled in a single package to help simplify setting up and managing an Android development environment. This version includes Android SDK (22.6.2) and NDK (r9d) support, new versions of NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra System Profiler, Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition, PerfHUD ES), drivers and Tegra Developer Kit OS images; bringing cutting edge features and support for latest Android devices including the NVIDIA® SHIELD™ portable gaming device.

Release Highlights

Latest Android SDK (22.6.2), NDK (r9d) and Build/Platform Tools from Google.

Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition 1.5.1 updated support for the latest NDK r9d, C++11 and precompiled headers compatibility. Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.

Tegra System Profiler 2.0, featuring a re-engineered cross-platform user interface for Windows and Linux with full support for NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and NVIDIA®Tegra NOTE 7.

Numerous performance and stability enhancements.

A complete list of features can be found at the Tegra Android Development Pack main page.

Tegra resources are now consolidated under the new NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

To download TADP, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the available TADP downloads here.

Please note: NVIDIA® SHIELD requires the latest software updates to enable debugging and PerfHUD ES 2.2 support.

Enjoy!

The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team