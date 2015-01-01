Start Debugging D3D12 with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.0 RC1

NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0 Release Candidate 1 is now available for download in the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release adds support for Visual Studio 2015 and debugging applications that use the new Direct3D 12 API.

Download Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.0

To get the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, follow these instructions:

Here is a list of changes in NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0:

Administrator privileges are not required to run the Nsight Monitor.

The Nsight communication no longer requires an IP service when debugging locally.

The Nsight Monitor now runs as a 64-bit process.

Graphics Debugging

Frame Debugger now supports applications that use the new Direct3D 12 API. Note: the Analysis Tracing, capture serialization, and the Profiler and Frame Timings views are not yet available for Direct3D12. These will be enabled in a future release of NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition.

Extended support for OpenGL 4.4 and 4.5 applications.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 is now supported.

For a full list of new features, please see 5.0 New Features.

--NVIDIA Developer Tools Team