NVIDIA GameWorks™: Announcing Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.0

Update: The Tegra Graphics Debugger is now available bundled in the latest Tegra Android Development Pack 3.0r1. Learn more about it here.

Debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0 and even OpenGL 4.x on Windows, OSX and Linux. Sharing a common UI with NVIDIA Nsight, Visual Studio Edition, you can leverage your experience across mobile, desktop and the cloud.

While not yet publicly available (we anticipate sometime in Q2), at GDC’14, you can learn to use this powerful graphics debugging and profiling tool directly from the graphics wizards that crafted it.

Update: The webinars from GDC are now available for viewing online here.

Unleash the power of Tegra K1 with game-console-class development tools for Android

Wednesday, March 19th | The first session starts at 9:00 am and the last session starts at 6:00 pm.

In this hands-on lab, you'll learn tools and techniques for porting and developing high-quality game titles on Android, such as Croteam's Serious Sam 3. You'll learn details of developing for Android using Nsight Tegra, NVIDIA's Visual Studio based Android development environment. Don’t use Visual Studio? Don't despair, you'll also learn how to optimize mobile CPU workloads using Tegra System Profiler and debug and optimize graphics applications using the Tegra Graphics Debugger for Tegra K1. Secure your development station now to get a preview of programming with Tegra K1 before anyone else!

Seating is limited, sign up here to reserve your spot!

Tegra Graphics Debugger allows you to quickly connect to Tegra K1 Android devkit or upcoming Tegra K1 consumer device, and attach to your graphics mobile application to monitor key software and hardware performance metrics, such as "frames per second" to gauge rendering performance and "GPU utilization" to ensure you're taking full advantage of the hardware. Simple, yet effective, directed tests provide a painless method for identifying application bottlenecks.



Tegra Graphics Debugger

The frame debugger grabs a rendered frame from your mobile application for further analysis and debugging. Powerful tools, such as the frame scrubber and the event list allow you to navigate the massive amounts of data generated by your application. Other views, such as the resource viewer, allow you to explore your application, examining the various assets, while the API inspector provides a view into the internals of your application.

The frame profiler uses hardware performance monitors to measure unit utilization and bottlenecks, reporting the performance limiters for the rendered frame. The high level overview shows where compute cycles are spent and how much memory traffic is happening where. This gives you a basic idea of how efficient your application is. Additional tools provide more granular details, such as the state bucket, which groups similar rendering commands allowing for optimizations that provide the maximum bang for your buck.

With Tegra Graphics Debugger, you can edit and recompile graphics shader source code on the fly, allowing you to experiment with modifications to your shader source for both performance and debugging. These modifications can easily be toggled or updated to compare rendering or performance results in conjunction with directed tests.

Tegra Graphics Debugger's powerful workflows enable game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra K1. Available on Windows, OSX and Linux, this tool for modern graphics development fits easily into your Android development environment. Redefine next-gen with Tegra K1 and NVIDIA GameWorks Developer Tools.