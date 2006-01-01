GDC 2014

NVIDIA’s presence at GDC this year will be larger than ever. Whether you want to see the most powerful mobile processors, learn about rendering in the cloud or see the latest developments in PC gaming, we have something for you. Check out our official website and show guide here or keep reading for a few of our show highlights.

What are you interested in?

NVIDIA GameWorks™ for Game Development

NVIDIA GameWorks™ pushes the limits of gaming, providing a more interactive and cinematic game experience, redefining next-gen gaming through tools and technologies that supercharge game visuals. This game development platform transfers information and skills from NVIDIA to the real-time game and graphics community enabling developers to advance the cutting edge of gaming on desktop, mobile and the cloud.

To learn more click here. We will be showing a wide range of tools and some new technologies like FlameWorks at the booth so stop by and check it out. It is a great opportunity to engage with our engineers.

To learn more about how NVIDIA GameWorks™ can add value to your game, attend this sponsored session:

Sponsored Session: The Witcher 3: Enabling Next-Gen Effects through NVIDIA GameWorks™

Speakers : Dane Johnston, Monier Maher, Balazs Torok(Lead Engine Programmer, CD Projekt RED)

March 20th in the West Hall, Room #2004, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

NVIDIA GameWorks™ Developer Tools Labs at GDC'14

Graphics profiling and debugging tools are the most important items in a game developer’s tool chest. NVIDIA Nsight makes you more productive and is fully integrated into Visual Studio.

We are hosting 2 days of coding labs during GDC, using assets from Serious Sam 3, targeted to improve your graphics debugging and profiling skills. We have sessions for both GeForce and Tegra. Come by and get schooled! Knowledge is power!

Click here to find out more and register.

Cloud

Are you interested in Cloud rendering? You should be. 5G download speeds in Korea were recently reported at incredible 800Mb/sec. Latency continues to drop and with technologies like NVIDIA GRID becoming available through Amazon Web Services the reasons to investigate cloud rendering continue to increase.

We have a sponsored session you must attend, plus, we’re showing streaming to tablets and other Android devices in the booth.

Sponsored Session: Cloud Architectures, Onboarding, and Game Streaming with NVIDIA GRID

Speakers: Franck Diard, Samuel Gateau , Eric Young

March 20th in the West Hall, Room #2004, 10am to 11am

G-Sync

This technology simply has to be seen to be believed. Come to our booth and see how NVIDIA has eliminated input lag and tearing for the PC gamer.

OpenGL

OpenGL is more relevant than ever. Still popular for windows game development, it is also the only game in town for high performance mobile development. With Valve’s announcement of Steam Machines and the attraction of running a free reliable operating system like Linux in the cloud just adds fuel to the fire.

Sponsored Session: Approaching Zero Driver Overhead in OpenGL

Cass Everitt, John McDonald , Graham Sellers (Senior Manager and Software Architect , AMD),Tim Foley (Advanced Rendering Technology team lead, Intel)

March 20th in the West Hall, Room #2004, 1:00PM - 2:30PM

Sponsored Session: Bringing Unreal Engine 4 to OpenGL: Enabling High-End Visuals from PC to Mobile

Evan Hart, Mathias Schott, Nick Penwarden (Lead Graphics Programmer, Epic Games)

March 20th in the West Hall, Room #2004, 2:30PM-3:30 PM

DirectX

Using DirectX? Do you feel the need? The need for speed? We’ve got you covered with plenty of presentations about unlocking performance. You shouldn’t miss these presentations!

Avoiding Catastrophic Performance Loss: Detecting CPU-GPU Sync Points

NVIDIA Speakers: John McDonald

Location: Room 303, West Hall

When: Session on Wednesday, March 19, 2:00 pm – 2:25 pm

Advanced Visual Effects with DirectX 11: Real Virtual Texturing - Taking Advantage of DirectX 11.2 Tiled Resources

NVIDIA Speakers: Cem Cebenoyan

Location: Room 2006, West Hall

When: Monday, March 17, 11:15am-11:45am

Advanced Visual Effects with DirectX 11: From Terrain to Godrays - Better Use of DirectX11

NVIDIA Speakers: Andrei Tatarinov and Iain Cantlay

Location: 2006, West Hall

When: Monday, March 17, 4:30pm-5:15pm

Advanced Visual Effects with DirectX 11: Efficient Work Submission in Direct3D

NVIDIA Speakers: Evan Hart

Location: Room 2006, West Hall

When: Monday, March 17, 3:30pm-4:00pm

Mobile

Want to see how Epics Unreal Engine 4 was brought to mobile? You've got to see this! Also stop by the booth and check out NVIDIA SHIELD and other class leading Tegra 4 powered devices.

Bringing Unreal Engine 4 to OpenGL: Enabling High-End Visuals from PC to Mobile

Evan Hart, Mathias Schott, Nick Penwarden (Lead Graphics Programmer, Epic Games)

March 20th in the West Hall, Room #2004 2:30PM-3:30 PM

Android Coding Contest

At NVIDIA we want you to be in control and that means gamepads, not touch screens. Bring your gamepad enabled game to the Get in Control with NVIDIA SHIELD event and we’ll give you 2 tickets to the NVIDIA party and a SHIELD development kit. The SHIELD is equipped with a class leading Tegra4 SOC, a console game controller and stuff like HDMI out making it the perfect development system for next generation Android entertainment.