NVIDIA GameWorks™ Developer Tools Labs at GDC'14
Update: The webinars from GDC are now available for viewing online here.
Get your hands dirty and experience the latest and greatest tools for modern game development. Join us at GDC'14 for a set of hands-on labs, using content and technology from Croteam's Serious Sam 3, to learn the skills required to debug and optimize your game title for the latest gaming hardware for Desktop and Android. Multiple sessions are scheduled each day and each lab runs approximately 80 minutes.
Where:
- InterContinental SF Hotel
- 888 Howard Street at 5th Street
- San Francisco
Direct3D 11 development redefined with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0
Tuesday, March 18th | The first session starts at 9:00 am and the last session starts at 5:00 pm.
In this hands-on lab, you'll use the adventures of Sam "Serious" Stone to learn to use the latest features of Nsight, focused on Direct3D 11 development. We'll show you the in's and out's of the new user experience for Direct3D, using the Croteam's Serious Engine. You'll learn about Nsight's tighter integration with Microsoft Visual Studio, experience new shader debugging and profiling features and be the first to see the new compute shader profiling capabilities.
Seating is limited, sign up here to reserve your spot!
Unleash the power of Tegra K1 with game-console-class development tools for Android
Wednesday, March 19th | The first session starts at 9:00 am and the last session starts at 6:00 pm.
In this hands-on lab, you'll learn tools and techniques for porting and developing high-quality game titles on Android, such as Croteam's Serious Sam 3. You'll learn details of developing for Android using Nsight Tegra, NVIDIA's Visual Studio based Android development environment. Don’t use Visual Studio? Don't despair, you'll also learn how to optimize mobile CPU workloads using Tegra System Profiler and debug and optimize graphics applications using the Tegra Graphics Debugger for Tegra K1. Secure your development station now to get a preview of programming with Tegra K1 before anyone else!
Seating is limited, sign up here to reserve your spot!