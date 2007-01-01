CUDA Toolkit 1.1 (December 2007)

Release Highlights

CUDA integrated into display driver (169.09 and above on Windows, 169.01 and above on Linux)

Asynchronous API for memory copies and kernel launches

Event API for querying status of CUDA calls

Additional intrinsics

Support for GeForce 8800 GT

Please share your feedback on our CUDA Developer Forums.

Please make sure to install the new driver, toolkit, and SDK.

Linux Downloads

[Download x86, x86-64] NVIDIA Driver for Linux with CUDA Support (171.05)

[Download , x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 5.x

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 4.x

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1

[Download] CUDA SDK 1.1 for Linux

Windows Downloads

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Microsoft Windows

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1 for Microsoft Windows

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA SDK 1.1 for Microsoft Windows