CUDA Toolkit 1.1 (December 2007)
Release Highlights
- CUDA integrated into display driver (169.09 and above on Windows, 169.01 and above on Linux)
- Asynchronous API for memory copies and kernel launches
- Event API for querying status of CUDA calls
- Additional intrinsics
- Support for GeForce 8800 GT
Linux Downloads
[Download x86, x86-64] NVIDIA Driver for Linux with CUDA Support (171.05)
[Download , x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 5.x
[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 4.x
[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1
[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1
[Download] CUDA SDK 1.1 for Linux
Windows Downloads
[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Microsoft Windows
[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1
[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1 for Microsoft Windows