CUDA Toolkit 1.1 (December 2007)

Release Highlights

  • CUDA integrated into display driver (169.09 and above on Windows, 169.01 and above on Linux)
  • Asynchronous API for memory copies and kernel launches
  • Event API for querying status of CUDA calls
  • Additional intrinsics
  • Support for GeForce 8800 GT

Linux Downloads

[Download x86, x86-64] NVIDIA Driver for Linux with CUDA Support (171.05)

[Download , x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 5.x

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Redhat Enterprise Linux 4.x

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1

[Download] CUDA SDK 1.1 for Linux

 

Windows Downloads

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA Toolkit 1.1 for Microsoft Windows

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA Toolkit 1.1

[Download] Release Notes for CUDA SDK 1.1 for Microsoft Windows

[Download x86, x86-64] CUDA SDK 1.1 for Microsoft Windows