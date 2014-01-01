All-New Tegra Android Development Pack 2.0r8 Now Available under NVIDIA GameWorks!

The latest public release of Tegra Android Development Pack (2.0r8) is now available under the new NVIDIA GameWorks™ platform of NVIDIA Developer Tools. Tegra Android Development Pack (TADP) is a suite of SDKs, developer tools, drivers and OS images bundled in a single package to help simplify setting up and managing an Android development environment.

This version includes Android SDK (22.3) and NDK (r9c) support, new versions of NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra System Profiler, Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition, PerfHUD ES), drivers and Tegra Developer Kit OS images; bringing cutting edge features and support for latest Android devices including the NVIDIA® SHIELD™ portable gaming device.

Release Highlights

Latest Android SDK (22.3), NDK (r9c) and Build/Platform Tools from Google.

First production release of Tegra System Profiler 2.0, featuring a re-engineered cross-platform user interface for Windows and Linux with full support for NVIDIA® SHIELD™and NVIDIA® Tegra NOTE 7

Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition 1.5 now supports Visual Studio 2013, updated support for the latest NDK version (r9c), loading performance speedups and improved MSBuild/makefile compatibility.

Updated to PerfHUD ES 2.2, adding up-to 10x faster frame debugger captures, support retrospect 2x2 texture and zero viewpoints and various feature updates and bug fixes

Improved web installer for better support for multithreading and connections behind a proxy server.

Revamped documentation under the NVIDIA GameWorks Documentation

Numerous performance and stability enhancements.

A complete list of features can be found at the Tegra Android Development Pack main page.

Tegra resources are now consolidated under the new NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Please note: NVIDIA® SHIELD requires the latest software updates to enable debugging and PerfHUD ES 2.2 support.

Sign up for free NVIDIA GameWorks Hand-On Sessions @ GDC 2014

The Developer Tools team will be in San Francisco at Game Developer Conference 2014 hosting dedicated hands-on sessions with the latest Nsight Visual Studio Edition and Tegra developments tools on the latest NVIDIA Tegra K1.

For each session, the first 30 developers to check-in in person and have registered online for the Tegra K1 Developers Tools labs will receive a NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Developer Kit. So hurry and reserved a spot online before someone else does!

Secure your spot now at NVIDIA Developer .

The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team