NVIDIA Clara™ Guardian is an application framework and partner ecosystem that simplifies the development and deployment of smart sensors with multimodal AI, anywhere in a healthcare facility. With a diverse set of pre-trained models, reference applications, and fleet management solutions, developers can build solutions faster—bringing AI to healthcare facilities and improving patient care.

Clara Guardian’s key components include healthcare pre-trained models for computer vision and speech, training tools, deployment SDKs, and NVIDIA Fleet Command. NVIDIA Fleet Command is a hybrid-cloud platform for securely managing and scaling AI deployments across millions of servers or edge devices at hospitals.

This makes it easy for ecosystem partners to add AI capabilities to common sensors that can monitor crowds for safe social distancing, measure body temperature, detect the absence of protective gear such as masks, or interact remotely with high-risk patients so that everyone in the healthcare facility stays safe and informed.

Applications and services can run on a wide range of hardware, allowing developers to securely deploy anywhere, from the edge to the cloud.