Anaconda Accelerate

Anaconda Accelerate opens up the full capabilities of your GPU or multi-core processor to the Python programming language. Common operations like linear algebra, random-number generation, and Fourier transforms run faster, and take advantage of multiple cores. Continuum’s revolutionary Python-to-GPU compiler, NumbaPro, compiles easy-to-read Python code to many-core and GPU architectures.

Anaconda Accelerate is an add-on for Anaconda, the completely free enterprise-ready Python distribution from Continuum Analytics, designed for large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, and scientific computing.

Learn more by visiting the Anaconda Accelerate Home Page.

GPUs Made Easy

Revolutionary NumbaPro compiler targets multi-core CPU and GPUs directly from simple Python syntax

Easily move vectorized NumPy functions to the GPU

CUDA-Python library for writing arbitrary CUDA code with Python (including thread synchronization and shared memory allocation) including multiple CUDA device support

Multiple CUDA device support

Advanced Python for Data Parallelism

Support for array slicing and fast array math

Parallel “prange” primitive for writing multi-threaded loops in Python

Use multiple threads without worrying about the GIL

Support for closures, extension classes, and structures

Supported GPUs

NVIDIA CUDA enabled GPU with compute capability 2.0 or above.

Availability

Available now

Free for academic use

Other Information