Anaconda Accelerate

Anaconda Accelerate opens up the full capabilities of your GPU or multi-core processor to the Python programming language. Common operations like linear algebra, random-number generation, and Fourier transforms run faster, and take advantage of multiple cores. Continuum’s revolutionary Python-to-GPU compiler, NumbaPro, compiles easy-to-read Python code to many-core and GPU architectures.

Anaconda Accelerate is an add-on for Anaconda, the completely free enterprise-ready Python distribution from Continuum Analytics, designed for large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, and scientific computing.

Learn more by visiting the Anaconda Accelerate Home Page.

GPUs Made Easy

  • Revolutionary NumbaPro compiler targets multi-core CPU and GPUs directly from simple Python syntax
  • Easily move vectorized NumPy functions to the GPU
  • CUDA-Python library for writing arbitrary CUDA code with Python (including thread synchronization and shared memory allocation) including multiple CUDA device support
  • Multiple CUDA device support

Advanced Python for Data Parallelism

  • Support for array slicing and fast array math
  • Parallel “prange” primitive for writing multi-threaded loops in Python
  • Use multiple threads without worrying about the GIL
  • Support for closures, extension classes, and structures

Supported GPUs

  • NVIDIA CUDA enabled GPU with compute capability 2.0 or above.

Availability

Other Information