  1. Home

Getting Started With NVIDIA ACE

NVIDIA ACE is a suite of technologies for bringing digital humans, AI non-player characters (NPCs), and interactive avatars to life with generative AI. ACE technologies are packaged as NVIDIA NIM™, which are easy to deploy and highly performant, optimized to run in the cloud, on premises, or on NVIDIA RTX™ AI PCs.

Try Digital Human NIM APIsDocumentation

ACE NIMs

To make it easier for developers to build digital humans, NVIDIA ACE 24.06 introduces general availability for many components within our suite of digital human technologies, including NVIDIA® Riva, NVIDIA Audio2Face-3D™, and NVIDIA Omniverse™ RTX Renderer. They’re available through NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

Riva Automatic Speech Recognition

For speech to text. On-device inference coming soon.

Get ContainerDocumentation

Riva Neural Machine Translation

For text translation for up to 32 languages.

Get ContainerDocumentation

Riva Text-to-Speech

For text to speech. On-device inference coming soon.

Get ContainerDocumentation

Audio2Face-3D

For audio to 3D facial animation and lip sync. On-device coming soon.

Get ContainerDocumentation

Animation Graph

For animation blending, playback and control.

Get ContainerDocumentation

Omniverse RTX Renderer

For streaming ultra-realistic visuals to any device.

Get ContainerDocumentation

ACE Agent

For dialog management and RAG workflows.

Get ContainerDocumentation

ACE Tools and Reference Workflows

Developers can integrate ACE NIMs directly into their products, tools, services or games and experiences for domain-specific AI workflows such as NPCs and customer service assistants.

Game Characters

Audio2Face plugin for Unreal Engine 5 alongside a configuration sample. This reference helps developers easily integrate ACE NIMs into a 3D digital human.

Access NVIDIA ACE Unreal Engine SampleAccess NVIDIA ACE Unreal Engine Plugin Documentation

Customer Service Agents

Suite of technologies for rendering through Omniverse. This reference features a configurator tool, quick deployment scripts, ACE Agent quickstart script, and helm charts

Access Tokkio ReferenceDocumentation

Unified Cloud Services Tools

Simplifies deployment of multi-modal applications.

Download NowDocumentation

Avatar Configurator

Allows for character customization for base, hair and clothes.

Download NowDocumentation

ACE Early Access

Apply Here

Nemotron-3 4.5B SLM 0.1.0

Designed for on-device inference and includes INT4 quantization for minimal VRAM usage and supports role-play and RAG use cases

Audio2Face-2D 0.1.0

Animates a person’s portrait photo using audio and supports lip-sync, blinking, and head pose animation.

VoiceFont 1.1.1

Reduces latency for real-time use cases and supports four concurrent batches across all GPUs.

ACE Examples

Text to Gesture

Creation of Basic Sentiment Analysis Utility

Connecting All Microservices in UCF

Reallusion Character

Exporting Character From Reallusion Character Creator and Preparing Character in Audio2Face

Setup and Streaming Through a Reference App and Fine Tuning

Stylised Avatar

Making and Animating a Stylized 3D Avatar From Text Inputs

Make Vincent Rig Compatible For UE5 and A2X Livelink

Make Vincent Blueprint Receive A2X Animation Data

Create Python App to Generate Audio From Text and Animate Vincent