Getting Started With NVIDIA ACE
NVIDIA ACE is a suite of technologies for bringing digital humans, AI non-player characters (NPCs), and interactive avatars to life with generative AI. ACE technologies are packaged as NVIDIA NIM™, which are easy to deploy and highly performant, optimized to run in the cloud, on premises, or on NVIDIA RTX™ AI PCs.
ACE NIMs
To make it easier for developers to build digital humans, NVIDIA ACE 24.06 introduces general availability for many components within our suite of digital human technologies, including NVIDIA® Riva, NVIDIA Audio2Face-3D™, and NVIDIA Omniverse™ RTX Renderer. They’re available through NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
Riva Automatic Speech Recognition
For speech to text. On-device inference coming soon.
Riva Neural Machine Translation
For text translation for up to 32 languages.
Audio2Face-3D
For audio to 3D facial animation and lip sync. On-device coming soon.
Omniverse RTX Renderer
For streaming ultra-realistic visuals to any device.
ACE Tools and Reference Workflows
Developers can integrate ACE NIMs directly into their products, tools, services or games and experiences for domain-specific AI workflows such as NPCs and customer service assistants.
Game Characters
Audio2Face plugin for Unreal Engine 5 alongside a configuration sample. This reference helps developers easily integrate ACE NIMs into a 3D digital human.
Customer Service Agents
Suite of technologies for rendering through Omniverse. This reference features a configurator tool, quick deployment scripts, ACE Agent quickstart script, and helm charts
Unified Cloud Services Tools
Simplifies deployment of multi-modal applications.
Avatar Configurator
Allows for character customization for base, hair and clothes.
ACE Early AccessApply Here
Nemotron-3 4.5B SLM 0.1.0
Designed for on-device inference and includes INT4 quantization for minimal VRAM usage and supports role-play and RAG use cases
Audio2Face-2D 0.1.0
Animates a person’s portrait photo using audio and supports lip-sync, blinking, and head pose animation.
VoiceFont 1.1.1
Reduces latency for real-time use cases and supports four concurrent batches across all GPUs.