NVIDIA VXGI 2.0.1
NVIDIA Voxel Global Illumintaion (VXGI) 2.0.1 is a framework that can be used to implement voxel-based lighting effects in a real-time renderer. It provides means to quickly compute a voxel representation of a mesh scene and use that representation with Voxel Cone Tracing for diffuse and specular global illumination, ambient occlusion, and high-quality area lighting. Adding these effects to the scene greatly improves the realism of the rendered images. Besides these lighting effects implemented inside VXGI, applications can use the voxel data to build custom rendering effects, such as refractive materials or light map baking.
- VXAL, or Voxel Area Lighting
- Improved overall performance
- One-pass voxelization
- Simpler controls for tracing and voxelization
- Support for custom G-buffer layouts
- Stereo view reprojection
- Simultaneous VXGI and VXAO
- Indirect diffuse and specular interreflections
- High-quality planar area lights with soft shadows
- Large-scale, stable ambient occlusion
- Dynamic and procedural geometry
- Dynamic lights and emissive materials
- Virtual Reality support, including MRS and LMS
- Fixed: user-defined shader loading errors on GPUs that do not support certain features like FastGS
- Fixed: voxelization flickering on Volta GPUs
- Improved error handling in the sample applications
|Platforms
|PC
|Dependencies
|DX11, DX12
|Engines
|
UE4 (GitHub)
|Links
|GameWorks UE4 Forums
NVIDIA VXGI in Game/Demo Examples
NVIDIA VXGI in UE4 by Byzantos
Byzantos demonstrated what can be done with NVIDIA's VXGI technology in UE4. The results are amazing! We value the feedback and are working on improving this beta technology. Read more ...
Debunking Lunar Landing Conspiracies with Maxwell and VXGI
Explore the truth behind the iconic Buzz Aldrin moon landing photo. See how modern graphics innovations can shed new light on a 35-year-old conspiracy theory.
VXGI Tech Demo
The Cornell Box tech demo is the benchmark for measuring the quality of illumination technologies. With the power of the NVIDIA Maxwell architecture, the new GeForce GTX 980 and GTX 970 are the first graphics cards capable of accurately simulating Cornell’s impressive visuals in real time.
GI Demo at Editor's Day
GI demo presented at Editor's Day (Montreal).