VRWorks Release Notes

VRWorks 3.3 Release Notes

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks Graphics SDK V3.3 for application and headset developers along with the NVIDIA Geforce Display Driver 436.02.

The driver is available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release highlights:

The OpenGL Multiview sample has been updated to demonstrate the usage of new OpenGL extensions GL_EXT_multiview_texture_multisample and GL_EXT_tessellation_geometry_shader (on supported GPUs). These are based on the already supported OVR_multiview extension to fully support Multiview rendering in OpenGL.

The new OpenGL multi-GPU context sample extends the existing vr_sli_ogl sample to show the usage of the new OpenGL WGL_NV_multigpu_context extension. This new extension allows creation of OpenGL contexts that activate different SLI modes at runtime. The app supports two use cases and demonstrates either depending on the system setup as below: VR SLI and AFR rendering when displays are attached to a single GPU. Multi-GPU, multi-display rendering in case of displays attached to different GPUs in a mosaic enabled multi-GPU setup.

Important bug fixes and documentation updates.

Please reach out to us at vrsupport@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.